ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

IRS increases what teachers can deduct for classroom expenses

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK8sE_0hJlMQwm00

( The Hill ) – As the school year begins, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is telling educators that they can deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses, the first increase in two decades.

The special educator expense deduction increase is the first since it was enacted in 2002 with a $250 annual limit, and the IRS said in a release this month it will continue to rise in $50 increments to adjust for inflation.

Eligible taxpayers include any kindergarten through grade 12 teacher, instructor, principal or aide, including those who work at both public and private schools.

Educators can still claim the savings when they purchase classroom expenses if they take the standard deduction. The increase applies to expenses incurred beginning this year, meaning educators can claim the deduction when they file their returns next year.

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

The deduction can apply to a range of items used in classrooms, including books, supplies, equipment, software, face masks and other COVID-19 protective items. The cost of home schooling or for nonathletic supplies in health and physical education courses are not covered.

Educators can also deduct the costs they incur for professional development courses related to their curriculum.

“But the IRS cautions that, for these expenses, it may be more beneficial to claim another educational tax benefit, especially the lifetime learning credit,” the agency said in the release.

The increased savings for educators comes as the country faces annual inflation rates that have only recently begun to ease after hitting a roughly 40-year high.

But annual price gains remained elevated at 8.5 percent in July, driven by falling gas prices in recent days. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy, remained flat at 5.9 percent in July.

“Fully fundings our schools means fully funding school supplies,” the National Education Association tweeted earlier this month . “Teachers should not have to pay out of pocket for paper, books, pencils and everything else students need to learn.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

How to watch Chiefs preseason game against Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a 19-14 loss against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. They are scheduled to play the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air nationally on the NFL Network. For fans […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Deduction#Classroom
Fast Company

IRS gives teacher tax break for school supplies, but it’s hardly enough

While students and parents may be excited about back-to-school season, this time of year can be particularly stressful for those working in the education system. On top of being wildly underpaid, faculty responsible for a student’s education, development, and safety are forced to operate with little to no resources. The lack of funding puts teachers in an unnecessarily selfless position, where they dip into their wallets to fund the curriculum. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced this month that educators teaching kindergarten through Grade 12 can deduct up to $300 of expenses when they file their federal income tax return next year, even if they take the standard deduction. Here’s what to know:
INCOME TAX
The 74

Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why

Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
CBS LA

Department of Education to forgive nearly $4 billion in loans held by students who attended ITT Technical Institute

Nearly $4 billion in student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute will be forgiven by the federal government, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.Education officials say $3.9 billion in federal student loans held by 208,000 borrowers, including those who have not yet applied for repayment discharge, will be discharged. Borrowers who attended the for-profit college between 2005 and when it closed in 2016 will not have to take any action in order to receive the loan forgiveness."It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary...
ANAHEIM, CA
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers looking for larceny suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for the suspect in an auto larceny case. According to Crime Stoppers, the auto larceny happened at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the 200 block of N Mead. Crime Stoppers asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy