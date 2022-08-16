$11.5 Million Dollar Renovation Project Creating Over 500 Local Jobs. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is underway with an $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the St. Louis area. Renovations will continue to be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look and feel. The $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas – injecting over 500 jobs to these respective local economies.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO