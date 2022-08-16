ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

MadCo girls golf titles go to Edwardsville & Highland

-0- The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school). -0- > Large school division. 1) Edwardsville. 2) Triad. 3) Collinsville. 4) Granite City. 5) Alton. > Small school division. 1)...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Eric Sommer rocks Edwardsville Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Eric Sommer will perform at The Corner Tavern, 1013 N. Main St., in Edwardsville from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Eric Sommer is a singer, writer, and guitar player. He's got a style that's a mix-a-mash of everything. It's a cross between Billie Joe Shaver, Taj Mahal.... ★...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Arby’s revitalization ‘beef’ing up St. Louis area restaurants’ look and feel

$11.5 Million Dollar Renovation Project Creating Over 500 Local Jobs. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is underway with an $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the St. Louis area. Renovations will continue to be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look and feel. The $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas – injecting over 500 jobs to these respective local economies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
FLORISSANT, MO
rejournals.com

Russell adds president in St. Louis office

Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Construction Begins on New $30 Million Clement Auto Group Mall in Wentzville

Clement Auto Group has begun construction of its new 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art auto mall near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Interstate 70 in Wentzville that will include dealerships selling Hyundai and Ford automobiles when it opens next year. The 30,000 square foot Clement Hyundai dealership will be built...
WENTZVILLE, MO
northcountynews.org

Longtime business owner passed over the weekend

The local community lost a longtime business owner on Sunday, Aug. 14 as Katheryn Chartrand passed away. Chartrand, and her husband William “Bill” Earl Chartrand, started and ran Chartrand Equipment in Red Bud for over 60 years. It was noted that she was active in both the success and legacy of the family business.
RED BUD, IL

