This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Bally Sports+ to launch in September. Here's what it means for St. Louis sports fans.
ST. LOUIS — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the owner of Bally Sports Midwest, plans to roll out its local direct-to-consumer sports streaming service nationwide in September. While the streaming service will provide local fans with a new outlet to watch St. Louis Blues telecast, its ability to broadcast games...
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is the top restaurant in the country
USA Today named our own Chaumette Vineyards and Winery the top winery and restaurant in the country and that was a reader's choice.
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
advantagenews.com
MadCo girls golf titles go to Edwardsville & Highland
-0- The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school). -0- > Large school division. 1) Edwardsville. 2) Triad. 3) Collinsville. 4) Granite City. 5) Alton. > Small school division. 1)...
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
spotonillinois.com
Eric Sommer rocks Edwardsville Wednesday
EDWARDSVILLE - Eric Sommer will perform at The Corner Tavern, 1013 N. Main St., in Edwardsville from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Eric Sommer is a singer, writer, and guitar player. He's got a style that's a mix-a-mash of everything. It's a cross between Billie Joe Shaver, Taj Mahal.... ★...
St. Louis police giving out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — Hyundai will soon be offering a solution to consumers who own cars that are part of a nationwide theft epidemic: Buy a security kit at one of their dealerships or authorized installers. The I-Team has been covering the explosion in thefts involving some Hyundai and Kia...
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
Illinois Business Journal
Arby’s revitalization ‘beef’ing up St. Louis area restaurants’ look and feel
$11.5 Million Dollar Renovation Project Creating Over 500 Local Jobs. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is underway with an $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the St. Louis area. Renovations will continue to be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look and feel. The $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas – injecting over 500 jobs to these respective local economies.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
Assembling properties for $1.2B downtown riverfront redevelopment was years in the making, broker says
ST. LOUIS — A $1.2 billion mixed-use proposal to redevelop an industrial district on the downtown St. Louis riverfront, south of the Gateway Arch, has been in the works for more than five years. The ambitious project was revealed last week. Sometime around 2017, a client asked Matt Bukhshtaber,...
Wing prices reach lowest level in years
The price of chicken wings is now at its lowest level in years just in time for football season.
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
rejournals.com
Russell adds president in St. Louis office
Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
constructforstl.org
Construction Begins on New $30 Million Clement Auto Group Mall in Wentzville
Clement Auto Group has begun construction of its new 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art auto mall near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Interstate 70 in Wentzville that will include dealerships selling Hyundai and Ford automobiles when it opens next year. The 30,000 square foot Clement Hyundai dealership will be built...
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Within hours of notification, volunteers honored Colonel Zachary Hall
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
northcountynews.org
Longtime business owner passed over the weekend
The local community lost a longtime business owner on Sunday, Aug. 14 as Katheryn Chartrand passed away. Chartrand, and her husband William “Bill” Earl Chartrand, started and ran Chartrand Equipment in Red Bud for over 60 years. It was noted that she was active in both the success and legacy of the family business.
