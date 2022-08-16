Jake Paul reveals he’s returning in October with “big name” opponent: “The offer is out and it’s looking like we’re going to be able to get a deal done”

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul names only UFC fighter he wouldn't box: 'He's arguably one of the best strikers'
Jake Paul has not been shy when calling out the UFC roster but admits there’s one fighter he wouldn’t want to face in a boxing match. Paul, who already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, has expressed interest in boxing the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”
TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
Jake Paul catches NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and calls him out for having 'no game'
Jake Paul appeared to catch an NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and he didn't look too pleased about it. In a video posted online by his recently-launched app betr, Paul can be seen going through his partner's phone. We're not entirely sure why, but it seems his girlfriend...
UFC 278: Dana White not a fan of ‘crazy’ Kamaru Usman fighting ‘monsters’ at 205 pounds — ‘Bad idea’
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman plans to defeat longtime rival Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, then pack on some extra muscle (a lot of that going around these days) and fly straight to the light heavyweight division.
Brandon Gibson claims Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dynamic than the two other UFC heavyweight champions he’s coached
Brandon Gibson has made a few bold claims regarding the progress and imminent comeback of UFC star Jon Jones. It’s been well over two years now since we last saw Jon Jones inside the Octagon. The veteran, and light heavyweight GOAT, has been on an extended hiatus after announcing his intention to make a permanent switch up to heavyweight from 205 pounds.
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal “would get abused” by the top middleweights in the UFC
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal ‘would get abused’ by the top middleweights in the UFC. Rockhold, (16-5 MMA) is preparing to get in the Octagon for a middleweight bout with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has discussed her fighting career in a series of tweets. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since her victory over Julia Stoliarenko in June 2021. The bout was a solid rebound for Avila, as she was previously coming off a loss to Sijara Eubanks. Since joining the promotion, the 34-year-old has gone 3-1 inside the cage.
Francis Ngannou echoes Luke Rockhold’s fighter pay complaints: “Fighters are ripped off”
Francis Ngannou agrees with Luke Rockhold that fighters need to be paid more. Ngannou has been vocal about his displeasure with his UFC contract and it has been reported that he has just one fight left on his current deal. He has been disappointed with the promotion’s pay, as well as their refusal to let him take boxing fights.
Jake Paul explains why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with
Jake Paul is explaining why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter that he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with. Paul, 25, already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. ‘The Problem Child’ is not shy of calling out other fighters to meet him...
Stephen Thompson calls for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal: “The NMF versus the BMF”
UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson wants to face Jorge Masvidal next. ‘Wonderboy’ has been out of action since his decision loss to Belal Muhammad in December 2021. The defeat was the second in a row for the former UFC title challenger. Thompson previously lost to Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 264 last July.
Dana White: ‘Fair to Say’ Khamzat Chimaev Gets Title Shot with Win Over Nate Diaz
If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.
Daniel Cormier advocates for Rory MacDonald to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Robbie Lawler fight: “I don’t know why it’s not in already”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes Rory MacDonald should join him in the Hall. ‘Red King’ is fresh off his knockout defeat to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8 last weekend. The defeat was MacDonald’s fourth in the last five contests. Following the loss, the former UFC title challenger decided to hang up the gloves and retire.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Kamaru Usman says potentially tying Anderson Silva’s record ‘means a lot’ (Video)
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.
UFC 278 pre-fight press conference live stream
SALT LAKE CITY – The UFC 278 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the festivities beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event feature headliners Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, who rematch for the welterweight title, co-headliners Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, as well as the featured bout between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.
Kamaru Usman admits UFC 278 rival Leon Edwards is ‘more of complete fighter now’ but insists he’ll ‘dominate’ rematch
KAMARU USMAN admits Leon Edwards has come on leaps and bounds since their first meeting seven years ago. Pound-for-pound king Usman will defend his welterweight title against the surging southpaw early on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. Edwards, 30, has rattled off...
