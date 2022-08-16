Jake Paul reveals he’s returning in October with “big name” opponent: “The offer is out and it’s looking like we’re going to be able to get a deal done”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO