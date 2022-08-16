ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near...
Daily Voice

Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men

A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
SELDEN, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New Haven Independent

Ex-Top Cop Gets $500 Fine, No Prison Time

A state judge ordered ex-New Haven Police Lt. Rahgue Tennant to pay a $500 fine — and gave him no time in prison or on probation — after he was found guilty of recklessly causing physical harm to his then-wife by throwing a Lysol can at her head.
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
HuntingtonNow

Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles

Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
COMMACK, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 118

Freddy Gonzalo Coraisaca-Carchi, 31, of Hampton Bays was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 7 at 6:53 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Nassau County detective arrested in Mafia gambling bust

Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including a Nassau County Police detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included "Joe Fish," "Sal the Shoemaker" and "Joe Box."
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
longisland.com

Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

