Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk
East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
Massapequa Woman Accused Of Embezzling $4M From Company
A woman has been accused of embezzling $4 million from her New York employer and its clients to pay for, among other things, her wedding, travel, and making payments to a cosmetic surgeon. Long Island resident Carmen Miranda, age 50, of Massapequa, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and...
Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men
A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
Woman Admits To Stealing Nearly $94K Worth of Handbags With Accomplices In East Hampton
A woman pleaded guilty to grand larceny for her part in stealing $94,000 in handbags from a luxury retail store in the Hamptons. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the guilty plea of Baseemah Davis on Tuesday, Aug. 16, for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March.
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
2 Wanted in Deli Burglary
Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
Ex-Top Cop Gets $500 Fine, No Prison Time
A state judge ordered ex-New Haven Police Lt. Rahgue Tennant to pay a $500 fine — and gave him no time in prison or on probation — after he was found guilty of recklessly causing physical harm to his then-wife by throwing a Lysol can at her head.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles
Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
DOJ: 9 mafia members and associates charged, including Nassau detective
The DOJ says “two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses.”
LI man gets 20 years to life in prison for 'unspeakable' murder of deacon in 2017
A Long Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of a Roman Catholic deacon at a transitional home in 2017, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced.
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 118
Freddy Gonzalo Coraisaca-Carchi, 31, of Hampton Bays was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 7 at 6:53 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
Nassau County detective arrested in Mafia gambling bust
Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including a Nassau County Police detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included "Joe Fish," "Sal the Shoemaker" and "Joe Box."
Long Island family seeks $20M after confrontation by NYPD officer with gun
A family on Long Island is seeking $20 million in damages after a confrontation with an NYPD officer at their home that they say was racially motivated.
Man accused of dragging officer during Long Islan traffic stop arrested
When an officer asked for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off, hitting the officer's foot and hand before dragging him down the street.
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
Suffolk arson squad investigating fire that destroyed vacant home on town-owned property in Baiting Hollow overnight
The Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a vacant building early this morning on property owned by the Town of Riverhead on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Police and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to a call about fire at a residence at...
Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
