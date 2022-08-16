ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley

Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest ranger's battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Paltz, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
New Paltz, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Hudson Valley#Charity#Rock The Ridge#The Mohonk Preserve Rock#Mohnk Preserves
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop

The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spotted Lanternfly Wreaking Havoc in Hudson Valley

Invasive species are becoming a major problem throughout parts of the Hudson Valley. The Spotted Lanternfly is a planthopper indigenous to parts of China, but it has spread invasively to Japan, South Korea, and the United States. Accidently introduced into South Korea in 2006 and Japan in 2009, the insect has since been considered a pest. It was first recorded in the United States in September of 2014 and as of 2020, it is an invasive species in much of the Northeastern United States.
ORANGEBURG, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy