NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest ranger's battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
Spooky List of Halloween Events in Hudson Valley, New York
Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.
A Return of Summer Heat Offers Little Relief for the Hudson Valley
The past several days have brought slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity to the Hudson Valley, which provided a much-needed break from the record highs that sweltered the region. But most parts of the Hudson Valley still remain in a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of the state is under a Drought Watch.
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming on "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore and Codigo Fama are some of...
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
Electronics Recycling & Household Waste Event in Dutchess County
I feel like it is difficult to find a good place to get rid of old and broken electronics. I have some of my grandmother's old possessions including her old television. With something like that, you need to hire a specific company, most of the time, to dispose of it correctly.
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop
The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in Dutchess County
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).
Spotted Lanternfly Wreaking Havoc in Hudson Valley
Invasive species are becoming a major problem throughout parts of the Hudson Valley. The Spotted Lanternfly is a planthopper indigenous to parts of China, but it has spread invasively to Japan, South Korea, and the United States. Accidently introduced into South Korea in 2006 and Japan in 2009, the insect has since been considered a pest. It was first recorded in the United States in September of 2014 and as of 2020, it is an invasive species in much of the Northeastern United States.
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
Al Roker’s Car Dies Outside of Hudson Valley Restaurant
With the current political climate I think it is safe to say that journalists don't get a lot of love these days. However, Al Roker seems to be one television personality that is beloved. Maybe it is because he is the weather man?. Roker has been with NBC for over...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
