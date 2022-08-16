Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
kyma.com
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border
Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
Ducey said the new border wall's 'not budging.' How did a piece of it tip over?
ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Doug Ducey seems to have taken much pride in his initiative to stack shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border. But a picture taken by a reporter raises some doubts about how effective the makeshift wall can be at blocking out migrants. The governor announced last...
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s Problem
At first, migrants were a problem in Texas and then Arizona but they are slowly becoming a problem for Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden. Fox News reported over 2 million migrants have crossed the border in 2022.
Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
Gov. Ducey signs Arizona expansive school voucher into law
Arizona’s new law expanding school vouchers says it offers a choice for every public student to attend a private school, but the state has faced pushback from public schools. The post Gov. Ducey signs Arizona expansive school voucher into law appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
'This crime was simply greed': Scammer convicted in Arizona for helping others to prey upon lonely women
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme that involved swindling money out of users of the "Words with Friends" game, according to authorities in Arizona.
AZFamily
Why there may not be an Arizona gubernatorial debate this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown to the general election’s underway, and there’s a big talker for the biggest race in the state. Will voters get a chance to see the two women running against each other for governor in a televised debate? Republican nominee Kari Lake has made it clear she’s willing to debate her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs anywhere, anytime. But it’s a different story for Hobbs.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
12news.com
Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
kawc.org
Arizona Director of Homeland Security and local leaders shed light on Ducey's border wall
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - A new barrier comprised completely of shipping containers outside Gadsden is already finished. Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning, and work began immediately. The swift action caught some off guard, but insiders say, this was not an overnight operation. Arizona Department of...
AZFamily
Could there not be a gubernatorial debate in October for Arizona?
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding a special safety summit for election officials as it monitors possible threats against them. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. |. Kelly made his appeal at a roundtable event with AARP...
kyma.com
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use, heavy impact on Imperial and Yuma counties
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cities and farms in seven U.S. states - including Arizona and California - are bracing for water cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water. This is ultimately setting up what’s expected to be...
