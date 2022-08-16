ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
12 News

Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
calexicochronicle.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
CALEXICO, CA
12 News

Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Mexico#U S Border Patrol#Az#Cbs#Univision#Spanish#Esta Ma Ana
AZFamily

Why there may not be an Arizona gubernatorial debate this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown to the general election’s underway, and there’s a big talker for the biggest race in the state. Will voters get a chance to see the two women running against each other for governor in a televised debate? Republican nominee Kari Lake has made it clear she’s willing to debate her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs anywhere, anytime. But it’s a different story for Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
12news.com

Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Could there not be a gubernatorial debate in October for Arizona?

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding a special safety summit for election officials as it monitors possible threats against them. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. |. Kelly made his appeal at a roundtable event with AARP...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy