Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
Refund checks: Direct $650 tax rebate payments being sent out now in Indiana
Indiana residents are about to receive tax rebates as high as $650 after check-printing delays from the state auditor's office.
Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says the first group of automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks should arrive in Indiana mailboxes later this week. Some Hoosiers began receiving their direct deposits Friday. The DOR tells WRTV overall, the bank is expected to begin issuing the deposits on Friday, August 19. 1.7 million paper checks are being mailed out.
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
