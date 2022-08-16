ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds

INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
INDIANA STATE
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
wrtv.com

Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says the first group of automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks should arrive in Indiana mailboxes later this week. Some Hoosiers began receiving their direct deposits Friday. The DOR tells WRTV overall, the bank is expected to begin issuing the deposits on Friday, August 19. 1.7 million paper checks are being mailed out.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

$111 million being invested into early literacy for Hoosier students

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana, along with Lilly Endowment, is investing $111 million into early literacy for Hoosier students. The goal is to have 95 percent of Indiana’s students pass IREAD-3 by 2027. This comes as the state’s scores for third grade reading assessment found one in five students has not mastered foundational reading skills.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ValueWalk

Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week

Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to casino company lawyer John Keeler led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in April to helping route about $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant, which included 12 years as a state senator representing the southern suburbs of Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Record year for Indiana farms receiving historic homestead award

Last Updated on August 17, 2022 by Indiana State Department of Agriculture. INDIANAPOLIS— Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award today at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon

CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
wamwamfm.com

Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana

If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Michigan’s unemployment decreases after months of stagnancy

(WNDU) - The State of Michigan released it’s latest unemployment report for the month of July. According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, statewide employment increased by 8,000 jobs while unemployment decreased by 5,000. Michigan’s jobless rate slightly decreased from 4.3 percent, where it’s remained steady over the last three months, to 4.2 percent.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBC.com

This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated

Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants

The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
INDIANA STATE

