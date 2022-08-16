ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Rough Trade to Launch Free Festival Indieplaza at New York’s Rockefeller Center

Rough Trade has curated a new—and free—festival called Indieplaza, coming to the plaza at New York’s Rockefeller Center on September 17 and 18. For the inaugural bill, the venerable store and label selected A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad to headline, with Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Claud, Horsegirl, Automatic, King Hannah, They Hate Change, and Cola among the others set to feature. Nation of Language will play a DJ set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pitchfork

No Rules Sandy

In the past, you could turn over a Sylvan Esso song in your mind and uncover something new: a wobble of bass buried in the beat, a cutting line—“Now don’t you look good sucking American dick?”—tucked into the rhythm. Their new project, No Rules Sandy, is more diffuse. They announced the album by playing it in its entirety at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, an apt moment for a duo that’s long sought to fuse electronic pop with its folk roots (singer Amelia Meath is also one third of Mountain Man). On the group’s last album, 2020’s Free Love, the combination occasionally fused into something sublime: “Numb” felt like an inadvertent anthem for pandemic doldrums, with nervously skittering beats and Meath’s repeated entreaties to move the body in any way at all, so long as it “let me feel something.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Pitchfork

Heartmind

For an artist who has never seemed particularly interested in discussing the facts of his life or the meaning of his songs, Cass McCombs has been unmistakably straightforward about both when it comes to his latest record, Heartmind. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” the 44-year-old songwriter said in a press release. “Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.” More than anything in his catalog, Heartmind could be called a concept album, and unlike anything since 2011’s moody high-water mark WIT’S END, it feels purposely unified and cohesive, sharing themes and textures and musical threads across eight songs in just over 40 minutes.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Physical Thrills

Ever since Silversun Pickups released Carnavas in 2006, its breakout single “Lazy Eye” has loomed over them like a dusty trophy. It vaulted the band to indie rock fame with massive opening gigs, coveted video game placements, and constant radio airplay. It’s a great song, no doubt—a sprawling alt-rock gem whose tense riffs and snarled lyrics were practically made for windows-down car rides with friends—but it shrouded the band in Smashing Pumpkins comparisons and, in the process, set the bar high for the rest of their career. Chasing a similar sound never resulted in an equal return; a pivot to mid-tempo pleasantries was boring at best. Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no fucks to give.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Tori Amos
Pitchfork

JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020

JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
Pitchfork

Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Independent Music#The Lizard#Merchfriends#Band Shirt Day#Planned Parenthood#Translifeline#Monophonics
Pitchfork

Turnstile Part Ways With Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert

Turnstile are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert, the band announced in an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork). “We are deeply grateful for our time together,” Turnstile wrote. “Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.” Find the band’s full message below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

HitPiece, the Infamous Music NFTs Startup, Relaunches With Actual Musician Partners

In February, an early version of an NFT marketplace centered on single and album artwork called HitPiece became the focal point of a social media uproar. Artists aired their collective rage after seeing their album and single artwork apparently being offered up as NFTs without permission. The website shut down in short order. Months later, the service has relaunched with actual participation from a handful of artists, Billboard reports.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Pitchfork

Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen

Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bill Callahan Announces New Album YTILAER

Elsewhere in his explanation of YTILAER, Callahan said that there are “6 or 7” people singing on the album. He also noteed that YTILAER’s hourlong runtime is intended for absorbing in one sitting, “in case anyone wants to.” Jim White plays drums on the record, along with guitarist Matt Kinsey, pianist Sarah Ann Phillips, and bassist Emmett Kelly.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy