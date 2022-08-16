Read full article on original website
Rough Trade to Launch Free Festival Indieplaza at New York’s Rockefeller Center
Rough Trade has curated a new—and free—festival called Indieplaza, coming to the plaza at New York’s Rockefeller Center on September 17 and 18. For the inaugural bill, the venerable store and label selected A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad to headline, with Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Claud, Horsegirl, Automatic, King Hannah, They Hate Change, and Cola among the others set to feature. Nation of Language will play a DJ set.
Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
No Rules Sandy
In the past, you could turn over a Sylvan Esso song in your mind and uncover something new: a wobble of bass buried in the beat, a cutting line—“Now don’t you look good sucking American dick?”—tucked into the rhythm. Their new project, No Rules Sandy, is more diffuse. They announced the album by playing it in its entirety at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, an apt moment for a duo that’s long sought to fuse electronic pop with its folk roots (singer Amelia Meath is also one third of Mountain Man). On the group’s last album, 2020’s Free Love, the combination occasionally fused into something sublime: “Numb” felt like an inadvertent anthem for pandemic doldrums, with nervously skittering beats and Meath’s repeated entreaties to move the body in any way at all, so long as it “let me feel something.”
‘I stole CDs off the front of Reader’s Digest’: Myleene Klass’s honest playlist
The former Hear’Say singer grew up on Kylie and Gustav Holst, and can belt out the Clash, but whose songs will she always avoid at karaoke?
Heartmind
For an artist who has never seemed particularly interested in discussing the facts of his life or the meaning of his songs, Cass McCombs has been unmistakably straightforward about both when it comes to his latest record, Heartmind. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” the 44-year-old songwriter said in a press release. “Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.” More than anything in his catalog, Heartmind could be called a concept album, and unlike anything since 2011’s moody high-water mark WIT’S END, it feels purposely unified and cohesive, sharing themes and textures and musical threads across eight songs in just over 40 minutes.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Physical Thrills
Ever since Silversun Pickups released Carnavas in 2006, its breakout single “Lazy Eye” has loomed over them like a dusty trophy. It vaulted the band to indie rock fame with massive opening gigs, coveted video game placements, and constant radio airplay. It’s a great song, no doubt—a sprawling alt-rock gem whose tense riffs and snarled lyrics were practically made for windows-down car rides with friends—but it shrouded the band in Smashing Pumpkins comparisons and, in the process, set the bar high for the rest of their career. Chasing a similar sound never resulted in an equal return; a pivot to mid-tempo pleasantries was boring at best. Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no fucks to give.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
Ari Lennox Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Hoodie”: Watch
Ari Lennox has shared a video for “Hoodie,” a new song produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite. She also announced that her second album is titled Age/Sex/Location and that it’s out September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Check out the “Hoodie” video and the LP artwork below.
Turnstile Part Ways With Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert, the band announced in an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork). “We are deeply grateful for our time together,” Turnstile wrote. “Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.” Find the band’s full message below.
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show to Livestream on Paramount+
In June, Foo Fighters announced that they were working with the Hawkins family to organize tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins. Today (August 17), Paramount+ has announced that it is partnering with Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family to bring the first of two tribute events to viewers. The...
HitPiece, the Infamous Music NFTs Startup, Relaunches With Actual Musician Partners
In February, an early version of an NFT marketplace centered on single and album artwork called HitPiece became the focal point of a social media uproar. Artists aired their collective rage after seeing their album and single artwork apparently being offered up as NFTs without permission. The website shut down in short order. Months later, the service has relaunched with actual participation from a handful of artists, Billboard reports.
Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Ramones Cover Featuring David Berman: Listen
Bonnie “Prince” Billy has released a cover of the Ramones’ Subterranean Jungle song “Outsider.” The track was produced in 2016 by Mark Nevers, and it features contributions from William Tyler, longtime collaborator Pete Townsend, Chris Scruggs (of the Fabulous Superlatives), and the late David Berman. Listen below.
Bill Callahan Announces New Album YTILAER
Elsewhere in his explanation of YTILAER, Callahan said that there are “6 or 7” people singing on the album. He also noteed that YTILAER’s hourlong runtime is intended for absorbing in one sitting, “in case anyone wants to.” Jim White plays drums on the record, along with guitarist Matt Kinsey, pianist Sarah Ann Phillips, and bassist Emmett Kelly.
