FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results for the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
WDBJ7.com
Emergency lights installed at Liberty to enhance safety
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University’s Office of Security & Public Safety has activated 13 emergency “blue light call boxes” across campus as part of enhancements made with safety and security in mind. “The safety of our students and our entire campus community is our...
WDBJ7.com
Safety continues to be discussed ahead of Roanoke City Public Schools first day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools held a virtual town hall Tuesday night to hear from parents. Most of the early discussion at the meeting involved school safety. “We will be implementing over 25 additional safety measures this year, totaling more than $4 million,” said Verletta White, superintendent...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham to demolish two buildings
Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department holds community engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is strengthening its relationship with the community. Members of the police department are hosting a community engagement walk at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing Thursday night. The walks are to build trust between officers and members of the community...
Jacob Fracker, ex-Rocky Mount cop, sentenced to probation after Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (WFXR/AP) — During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, a former Rocky Mount police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot avoided prison time for his role in it. Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty in March to a felony charge of conspiring with Thomas […]
WSET
US Attorney Kavanaugh, city officials announce sentencing for alleged Roanoke gang members
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police, and family members of Nikolas Lee on Tuesday to announce the sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members. Three Roanoke men,...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS goes back to school
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County expands internet access for 12,000 residents
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 12,000 residents in Bedford County will be getting expanded internet access within the next two years. Bedford County is expanding broadband access to Stewartsville and most of District One. One resident explained with faster internet at home, she won’t have to go to the library every day to get connected.
WDBJ7.com
Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WSLS
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
WDBJ7.com
Radford University begins move-in
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Class of 2026 is beginning to move in at Radford University. Thousands of new students will be making their way to their new home this week. The university says move-in is part of the kickoff for the fall semester for the Highlanders. Freshman Chaz Nakins...
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
