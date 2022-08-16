ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ and UK stage star, dead at 41

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbisk_0hJlLKrR00

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Scotsman Darius Campbell Danesh, who parlayed a third-place finish on a British reality show into a successful stage and music career, has died at the age of 41, his family confirmed.

The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiner’s office, The Associated Press reported.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family stated, adding, “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department confirmed to Variety that Campbell Danesh’s death is currently the subject of “an open investigation.”

According to the entertainment news site, Campbell Danesh burst into the spotlight in 2001, with his rendition of Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time” on U.K. singing competition “Pop Stars.” The following year he also appeared on the first season of British “Americon Idol” prototype “Pop Idol,” finishing third behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

His single “Colourblind,” from his debut album “Dive In,” topped the U.K. charts in 2002, and he went on to land major musical roles, including West End productions of “Chicago” and “Guys and Dolls,” AP reported.

Tributes were paid by fans and celebrities including record producer Simon Cowell, who was a judge on “Pop Idol,” the BBC reported.

“I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago, and I got to know him really well,” Cowell said, adding, “He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy, and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

According to the BBC, Campbell Danesh was born in Glasgow in 1980 to a Scottish mother and an Iranian father, and he studied English literature and philosophy at the University of Edinburgh before pursuing a career as a performer.

Campbell Danesh also served as co-executive producer on the 2016 horror film “Imperium,” starring Daniel Radcliffe. He married actress Natasha Henstridge in California in 2011. The pair divorced a few years later.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Darius Danesh death: Rylan Clark and Lorraine Kelly lead tributes after Pop Idol star dies aged 41

Rylan Clark and Lorraine Kelly are among the first stars to pay tribute to Darius Danesh after the singer and actor who rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol died at the age of 41.The Scottish star’s family confirmed on Tuesday (16 August) that Danesh had died on 11 August. He was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Reacting to the news on Twitter, TV presenter Rylan Clark posted a love-heart emoji with the words: “Proper sad about Darius.”ITV broadcaster Lorraine Kelly wrote: “This is really...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip May Lose Major Headline Act

Las Vegas’ post covid comeback has been rolling along lately. But soon, it might lose a headliner who has made Sin City her base of operations for the past year. For most of the 20th century, the phrase a “Vegas residency” usually brought to mind the image of a crooner like, say, Perry Como, an artist in advancing years there to serve up a gentle musical style that won’t jostle the retirees who flock to Vegas that much. And, to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that. Retirees have just as much right to be entertained as the rest of us, and everyone likes to seek comfort by reconnecting with the music of their youth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Darius Campbell
Person
Gareth Gates
Person
Natasha Henstridge
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Darius Campbell Danesh: Simon Cowell pays tribute to Pop Idol singer

Simon Cowell has paid tribute to the late Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh, following the star’s death aged 41.The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota on 11 August, his family said.Mr Campbell Danesh came in third place in the 2002 season of Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates."He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy," Mr Cowell told the Press Association.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pop Idol star Darius Danesh dies aged 41Angelina Jolie praises the "strength" and "resilience" of Afghan womenTV anchor parents spoof newborn baby in news segment
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Calls Postponement of Las Vegas Residency “Worst Moment of My Career”

More than six months after Adele announced that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer is publicly reflecting on the decision. In January, the Grammy winner tearfully announced the news on social media and explained that plans for the Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had been disrupted with delivery delays and crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19, among several reasons shared at the time. More from The Hollywood ReporterUkraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink ProgramEmma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators Are "Fantastically Important": "No, You Can't Just Let It Flow"More...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler ‘devastated’ after sudden death of ‘brother in arms’

Gerard Butler has said he is “devastated” after the death of his friend Darius Danesh.The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor, who rose to fame on the talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol, died at his home in the US aged 41 on 11 August.Paying tribute to his “brother in arms”, Butler shared a photo on Instagram of the pair smiling, along with the caption: “I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms. My thoughts and love go to his wonderful mum and dad Avril and Booth and his two brilliant brothers...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Pop Idol#Uk#British#The Associated Press#Variety
thebrag.com

Watch Louis Tomlinson’s very nervous extended ‘X Factor’ audition

Like Rome, One Direction wasn’t built in a day. Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all auditioned separately for The X Factor, before Nicole Scherzinger realised their potential as a boy band. The British singing competition released the extended cut of Tomlinson’s audition this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TV Fanatic

Monarch: FOX's Country Music Drama Casts Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More!

FOX's sudsy new primetime drama will have some popular Country Music Stars on its roster when it premieres next month. The multi-generational musical drama about America’s leading family of country music, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Feud, Thelma & Louise), multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins (Old Henry) and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) also will include special appearances by some of the most legendary names in country music today, the network teases.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy