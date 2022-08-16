ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

fox13news.com

Palm Harbor parents call for empathy, kindness after daughter dies by suicide days before start of senior year

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
PALM HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

20-year legal executive joins Empath Health

A 20-year executive recently joined Empath Health to oversee the legal, compliance, public policy and legislative affairs teams. Christy Hendricks is the new general counsel and chief mission legal officer for the nonprofit hospice organization. The Clearwater-based entity, which is also the parent of Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice, has over 22,000 people enrolled in its full-life care services throughout Florida, including locations in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Venice and Fort Myers.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
WINKNEWS.com

Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population

Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez. Mendoza Herrera and Lopez were traveling in their food truck on I-75 when their tire blew causing them to roll. The couple died in the crash leaving behind a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
SARASOTA, FL
Motherly

Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books

It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL

It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch residents show renewed interest in community garden

A once-thriving community garden in the Greenbrook Adventure Park of Lakewood Ranch is about to make a comeback. When important volunteers stepped away, the garden became overrun with weeds, and problems were further compounded by the pandemic. However, local leaders are hoping vegetables and flowers will once again replace the weeds.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Students who want to change their name or pronouns in Sarasota schools must now get parental permission

The Sarasota County School district has adopted a new policy that requires school staff to notify the principal and school counselor and seek parental permission if a student asks to be called by a name and/or pronouns that are different than assigned at birth, apparently to align with the Parental Rights in Education law, which was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and took effect in July.
Longboat Observer

New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million

A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
SIESTA KEY, FL

