Palm Harbor parents call for empathy, kindness after daughter dies by suicide days before start of senior year
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
20-year legal executive joins Empath Health
A 20-year executive recently joined Empath Health to oversee the legal, compliance, public policy and legislative affairs teams. Christy Hendricks is the new general counsel and chief mission legal officer for the nonprofit hospice organization. The Clearwater-based entity, which is also the parent of Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice, has over 22,000 people enrolled in its full-life care services throughout Florida, including locations in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Venice and Fort Myers.
Hero firefighter in Manatee County honored for saving woman’s life by donating his kidney
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Lt. Derek Foss with Southern Manatee Fire Rescue honored on Thursday by state leaders for donating a kidney and saving the life of now 33-year-old Brianne Baker. The recognition also including a letter from Florida governor Ron DeSantis praising Foss for his heroic actions. “Obviously it...
Sarasota schools change pronouns policy to follow "Don't Say Gay"
Sarasota County students must now have their parents' permission to use a different name and pronouns at school, and staff are required to notify parents if a student comes out. Driving the news: The district changed its policy ahead of this school year to align with Florida's Parental Rights in...
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez. Mendoza Herrera and Lopez were traveling in their food truck on I-75 when their tire blew causing them to roll. The couple died in the crash leaving behind a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.
Some people susceptible to neurological effects of red tide, new study suggests
SARASOTA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of pounds of dead fish washed ashore on Sarasota and Manatee counties beaches in 2017 and 2018. While red tide had its impact on the area, scientists at Roskamp Institute were studying the effects on humans. "A number of participants were reporting headaches, so...
Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County
Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.
13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Animal Welfare Groups: No Puppy Sales in Pinellas
Florida Voices for Animals wants two Largo Pet Stores to Stop Selling Dogs and Cats
Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books
It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Lakewood Ranch residents show renewed interest in community garden
A once-thriving community garden in the Greenbrook Adventure Park of Lakewood Ranch is about to make a comeback. When important volunteers stepped away, the garden became overrun with weeds, and problems were further compounded by the pandemic. However, local leaders are hoping vegetables and flowers will once again replace the weeds.
Sarasota deputy sliced with ‘massive’ 19-inch machete, officials say
A Sarasota County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was sliced with a machete during an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday morning.
Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
Students who want to change their name or pronouns in Sarasota schools must now get parental permission
The Sarasota County School district has adopted a new policy that requires school staff to notify the principal and school counselor and seek parental permission if a student asks to be called by a name and/or pronouns that are different than assigned at birth, apparently to align with the Parental Rights in Education law, which was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and took effect in July.
New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million
A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
