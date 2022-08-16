Read full article on original website
Suns Player From Last Season Is Still A Free Agent
Abdel Nader is still a free agent on August 18. The 28-year-old has played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule
The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Chelsea Gray helps Aces pull away from Mercury to avoid upset and win Game 1
The Las Vegas Aces got more of a test than they were expecting from the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their first-round series on Wednesday night, but they ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-63 win. Neither team could get anything going on the offensive end...
What a Phoenix Suns Small-Ball Lineup Would Look Like
What would a small-ball lineup for the Phoenix Suns look like? Here's what Bleacher Report came up with:
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
LeBron James addresses 'Bronny James to Oregon Ducks' buzz
Few college basketball programs in the country are trending upwards on the recruiting trail as quickly as the Oregon Ducks. In the past month Dana Altman has secured commitments from five-star duo Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook, the nation's No. 2 and 4 overall prospects, respectively, and his ...
Yardbarker
Suns Couldn't Have Asked for Better Season-Opening Draw
There couldn't have been a more perfectly plucked opponent for the Phoenix Suns to have played in their season opener. When the Suns take the court to begin the 2022-23 season, they'll do so in their home city of Phoenix on Oct. 19. Those who formulate the NBA schedule know...
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics first-round preview, keys to series, players to watch
Over the last few weeks of the season, the battle between the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics for the No. 4 seed was one of the tightest and most dramatic playoff races. Though the No. 4 seed no longer gets a first-round bye under the new playoff format, it does mean home-court advantage in the first round.
2022-23 NBA Season: Portland Trail Blazers Offseason Recap And Season Preview
The Portland Trail Blazers took a step back during the 2021-22 season, but can they get back to the playoffs this upcoming year? Here’s what they did this offseason in preparation for the 2022-23 NBA season.
With schedule release video, Rockets reveal all games in 2022-23 season
Like all NBA teams, the Houston Rockets on Wednesday announced their complete schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. And this year, the young squad did it with some extra flair. When the schedule dropped at 2 p.m. CDT, the Rockets announced it via a release video on social media, which...
MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR THE GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9
MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9 MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9
Jonquel Jones guides Sun to rout of Wings in Game 1
Jonquel Jones collected 19 points and eight rebounds to propel the Connecticut Sun to a 93-68 victory over the Dallas
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Featured in Can't-Miss Games This Season
The Phoenix Suns have plenty of reasons to tune in when they hit the court. Whether it be their collective team talent that has seen them play some of the best basketball across the league in the last two years, or individual talents that have propelled ticket sales and overall attention to Phoenix (including some sweet jerseys), the Suns offer plenty to either hardcore or average consumers of the NBA.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released
Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020. Phoenix will open up the...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March
Former Thunder Russell Westbrook will make another return to OKC in the upcoming season.
Las Vegas, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silverado High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Small but mighty, Curacao poised for Little League run
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — If there’s a player who best represents just how good Curacao can be at the Little League World Series, it may be Davey-Jay Rijke. In Curacao’s 2-0 victory Wednesday over a talented team from Nicaragua, Davey-Jay allowed just two hits while striking out 14 over 5 1/3 innings. He came up with a big hit, a triple in the sixth inning, and scored his team’s insurance run. Not only that, but with Curacao up just 1-0 and Nicaragua with runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, Davey-Jay laid out to grab a bunt that popped up between the mound and the first base line. As he went back to the dugout, his teammates mobbed him, with one tossing a jacket over his shoulders. “You have to keep the guys smiling, just let them have fun,” Zaino Everett, the team’s manager, said afterward. “There are so many pressures in the game to not be that way.”
MLB・
