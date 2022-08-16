SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — If there’s a player who best represents just how good Curacao can be at the Little League World Series, it may be Davey-Jay Rijke. In Curacao’s 2-0 victory Wednesday over a talented team from Nicaragua, Davey-Jay allowed just two hits while striking out 14 over 5 1/3 innings. He came up with a big hit, a triple in the sixth inning, and scored his team’s insurance run. Not only that, but with Curacao up just 1-0 and Nicaragua with runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, Davey-Jay laid out to grab a bunt that popped up between the mound and the first base line. As he went back to the dugout, his teammates mobbed him, with one tossing a jacket over his shoulders. “You have to keep the guys smiling, just let them have fun,” Zaino Everett, the team’s manager, said afterward. “There are so many pressures in the game to not be that way.”

MLB ・ 40 MINUTES AGO