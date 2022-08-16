ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Yardbarker

Suns Couldn't Have Asked for Better Season-Opening Draw

There couldn't have been a more perfectly plucked opponent for the Phoenix Suns to have played in their season opener. When the Suns take the court to begin the 2022-23 season, they'll do so in their home city of Phoenix on Oct. 19. Those who formulate the NBA schedule know...
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Featured in Can't-Miss Games This Season

The Phoenix Suns have plenty of reasons to tune in when they hit the court. Whether it be their collective team talent that has seen them play some of the best basketball across the league in the last two years, or individual talents that have propelled ticket sales and overall attention to Phoenix (including some sweet jerseys), the Suns offer plenty to either hardcore or average consumers of the NBA.
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020. Phoenix will open up the...
The Associated Press

Small but mighty, Curacao poised for Little League run

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — If there’s a player who best represents just how good Curacao can be at the Little League World Series, it may be Davey-Jay Rijke. In Curacao’s 2-0 victory Wednesday over a talented team from Nicaragua, Davey-Jay allowed just two hits while striking out 14 over 5 1/3 innings. He came up with a big hit, a triple in the sixth inning, and scored his team’s insurance run. Not only that, but with Curacao up just 1-0 and Nicaragua with runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, Davey-Jay laid out to grab a bunt that popped up between the mound and the first base line. As he went back to the dugout, his teammates mobbed him, with one tossing a jacket over his shoulders. “You have to keep the guys smiling, just let them have fun,” Zaino Everett, the team’s manager, said afterward. “There are so many pressures in the game to not be that way.”
