Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds
(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic. But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state. WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this...
WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
Midwives voice concerns over possible birth center regulations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the worst state to have a baby, according to a new report from Wallet Hub. And Midwives across the state are concerned that new rules the state’s department of public health wants to implement could possibly worsen the situation. The rules would affect...
ADPH urges preparedness ahead of flu season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Australia’s bad flu season is a warning sign for the U.S. of what could come in the fall and winter months. The country saw 212,573 cases and 246 deaths related to influenza during its winter season. Alabama influenza cases have decreased within the past three...
55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a New York City landmark and a sky’s the limit Retirements Systems of Alabama investment that has soared as a big money maker for RSA members and retirees. 55 Water, a huge office building overlooking the river, made national news when landmarksofny posted...
Alabama leaders look to improve business incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a renewed push from state leaders to bring new, higher paying jobs to Alabama. But in order to do that, business experts and state leaders say they need to provide better incentives to attract those new employers. And just this week a newly formed commission met for the first time to do just that.
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
Maternal health care is disappearing in rural communities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Maternal health care is disappearing in rural parts of the country, including right here in Alabama—making it tougher for people to get the care they need to deliver healthy babies. According to the American Hospital Association, nearly half of rural hospitals across the U.S. don’t...
Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume. Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your car has just been stolen, but you’ve got insurance so you’re covered, right? Maybe not. One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an exclusion that could affect many drivers. “You could be walking to your...
First Alert: Tracking multiple rounds of wet weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central and South Alabama has seen multiple rounds of rain over the past few days and the First Alert Forecast features even more rain and storm chances through the weekend and into next week. A few isolated pockets of rain and storms will linger across parts...
USPS now hiring staff for holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may be August, but the United States Postal Service is already thinking about the holidays. USPS locations across Alabama are hiring for several positions including various carrier roles. Jobs at USPS come with benefit packages, sick time, and pay upwards of $20 an hour. Debra...
3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia possibly connected
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle of interest possibly connected to three separate shootings along interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. According to a release, multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including Auburn police, Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department,...
First Alert: Rain back in the forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are already on radar, and we expect more activity as the day progresses. Not everyone gets wet, but Wednesday’s wet weather will impact our central Alabama counties the most... we expect highs near either side of 90°, but for those who stay dry you will likely get warmer than that.
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sheriff’s office is identifying the suspect arrested in connection to three shootings, two of which were along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia Wednesday, as Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital...
Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up. Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.
2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday. Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.
