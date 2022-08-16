Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
NBA・
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
Venables' decision, which surprised Swinney, paying off for Tigers
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left that post to become the new head coach at Oklahoma last December, Dabo Swinney initially assumed that Venables’ son Tyler would be heading (...)
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1m contract extension with a third-year player option that will most likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles for as long as he chooses. ESPN was first to report the deal, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents James. The extension...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Alabama is not giving up on Texas DB commit Malik Muhammad
Alabama's Travaris Robinson remains in contact with Texas Longhorns cornerback commitment Malik Muhammad. Will Bama receive another visit?
Spencer Rattler discusses how South Carolina's defense makes his offense better
Spencer Rattler didn’t live up to expectations at Oklahoma in 2021, leading to him being benched for Caleb Williams. From there, the former five-star recruit hit the transfer portal and landed at South Carolina. The Gamecocks had their own quarterback problems in 2021, which included needing to start a graduate assistant at quarterback.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
GG Jackson making a positive first impression with Gamecocks
“I’m excited for him to be able to play in front of his family,” Lamont Paris said.
Hoops Recruiting: What's next for Tennessee after Freddie Dilione commitment
With Freddie Dilione committing to Tennessee basketball on Tuesday morning, all eyes now turn to four-star center JP Estrella, the No. 1 target remaining on the board for the Vols in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione, ranked No. 69 overall by 247Sports, picked Tennessee over Alabama and Wake...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas
1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Josh Heupel pits himself, Vols Football vs Tony Vitello, Vols Baseball
Last fall, football scored 511 points. This past baseball season, Tennessee baseball scored 613 runs. As the 2022 football season comes around the corner, Josh Heupel is preparing to out-score Tony Vitello — and he made a crystal clear prediction for who’ll win during an appearance on “Always College Football” with Greg McElroy.
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
Nick Saban Prepping Alabama for Its Next Football Evolution
In 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, the coach has won national championships with stifling defenses and wide-open offenses. So what will he do next?
Florida is a major threat for 4-star DL Kayden McDonald: ‘They have made me feel wanted’
The latest on priority Gators defensive line target, Kayden McDonald, who has scheduled two additional official visits.
UVA Basketball Target Freddie Dilione Commits to Tennessee
One of North Carolina's top 2023 prospects announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Tuesday
How to watch No. 11 Tennessee at No. 10 North Carolina
No. 11 Tennessee (0-0) will play at No. 11 North Carolina (0-0) Thursday. The top-25 match is the first regular season contest of the 2022 season for both schools. Tennessee defeated Notre Dame, 3-0, and Dayton, 5-1, in exhibition matches ahead of its season-opener at North Carolina. The Tar Heels...
Alabama extends offer to 2024 PF from Ohio
The Alabama basketball program has seen recent success in both the transfer portal and in its ability to recruit top-tier talent from across the country. Head coach Nate Oats is entering his fourth season as Alabama’s head coach. He has already made the NCAA Tournament twice in his time in Tuscaloosa. The success has simply come from a systematic style of play and recruiting.
Early Scouting Report: Vanderbilt Commodores
The Vanderbilt football program is at the beginning of yet another long rebuild. However, the Commodores are hopeful that this one will be different with an alum at the helm. Clark Lea is entering year two on the West End after a brutal first season that included a bunch of blowout losses. However, the Commodores have some stability with 14 returning starters, but road trips to Alabama and Georgia could mean a very long year.
Comments / 0