Knoxville, TN

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
247Sports

2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas

1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama extends offer to 2024 PF from Ohio

The Alabama basketball program has seen recent success in both the transfer portal and in its ability to recruit top-tier talent from across the country. Head coach Nate Oats is entering his fourth season as Alabama’s head coach. He has already made the NCAA Tournament twice in his time in Tuscaloosa. The success has simply come from a systematic style of play and recruiting.
On3.com

Early Scouting Report: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt football program is at the beginning of yet another long rebuild. However, the Commodores are hopeful that this one will be different with an alum at the helm. Clark Lea is entering year two on the West End after a brutal first season that included a bunch of blowout losses. However, the Commodores have some stability with 14 returning starters, but road trips to Alabama and Georgia could mean a very long year.
