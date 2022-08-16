ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State University officially names former patrol captain new police chief

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 2 days ago

Colorado State University named Jay Callaghan, a CSU Police Department captain and the sole finalist for the position, its next chief of police. He officially began the role on Monday.

Prior to being named chief, he had worked as patrol captain for CSU police for about a year and a half, during which time he led the division of the department that responds to emergencies. He came to CSU in 2021 from Larimer County, where he worked as security manager. He also worked for police departments in Norman, Oklahoma, and Phoenix.

“I am confident that Jay brings to the table a commitment to the University’s entire community — all of our students, faculty and staff — with a focus on continuing to build relationships across the university, city, county, and state, as well as a commitment to … engaging student, faculty, and staff voices on university safety concerns and issues,” CSU’s Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services Marc Barker said in a press release.

CSU began its search for a new chief of police in fall 2021 and named Callaghan the sole finalist for the position in July.

"During my brief time at Colorado State University, I have had the opportunity to build positive relationships with members of my department, establish stability and goal setting and provide growth opportunities that have been presented using my transformational style of leadership," Callaghan wrote in a cover letter used in applying for the position, which CSU released to the public when he was named the sole finalist.

Prior to Callaghan’s appointment, CSU had two interim chiefs: Wendy Rich-Goldschmidt, and Frank Johnson, who took over after Rich-Goldschmidt.

Johnson did not apply for the job and will return to his position as a captain with the department, according to the release.

Molly Bohannon covers city government for the Coloradoan.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State University officially names former patrol captain new police chief

