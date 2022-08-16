Upstate Sheriff's Office being sued for wrongful death

An Upstate Sheriff's Office is facing a lawsuit for wrongful death. Rob Jones has more on that story. The Sheriff's Office has not issued any comments or statements regarding the lawsuit.

The suit comes against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office after a man died while in their custody. 40 year old, Jarvis Evans was taken into custody in July of last year and charged with Breach Of Peace and Resisting Arrest.

Attorneys say, Evans had a history of mental illness and was on drugs when he was taken in. The Sheriff's Office says, Evans called dispatch needing assistance with hallucinations.

Shortly after being booked, Evans was found unresponsive in his cell and then died. Attorneys for the Evans family say he never received any medical attention and excessive force was used on him. Video does show Evans held in a chokehold by a deputy.

Lawyers for the family plan to file a federal complaint against the deputies involved. The lawsuit is said to also target Sheriff Don Reynolds for what attorneys described as "negligent training and supervision".