Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel

 3 days ago

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'.

The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.

The 37-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and the Blues, who last month ruled themselves out of a move for the former Real Madrid forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his desire to leave Manchester United clear this summer
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly raised the prospect of signing the star after meeting his agent

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, part of an American group which took over the club in May, raised the prospect of bringing the star to Stamford Bridge following a meeting with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal.

However, following discussions, the decision was made not to pursue the Portugal international.

It is thought that boss Thomas Tuchel wants to focus on the team rather than the individual and believes Raheem Sterling, signed from Manchester City for £47.5m, better fits the bill.

Boss Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly made the decision not to pursue Ronaldo last month

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: 'I cannot believe they didn't or haven't gone in for Cristiano Ronaldo. He just ticks all of the boxes Chelsea are lacking.

'Playing for Chelsea is not like playing for Manchester United, who are working from the halfway line.

'Chelsea are on the edge of the box, dominating games.

'Chelsea have unbelievable wing-backs, they dominate football matches, if they were putting the ball into the box for Ronaldo I would dread to think how many goals he could score.'

Paul Merson cannot believe Chelsea haven't signed Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of the boxes'

Ronaldo featured for United in their heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday after starting the first match of the season, a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on the bench.

Back-to-back defeats and a lack of service could see Ronaldo even further frustrated by United insisting the forward is not for sale.

The Blues are still, however, lacking options up front with Romelu Lukaku leaving to re-join Inter Milan on loan and Timo Werner heading back to RB Leipzig for £25million.

Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are the main options at Tuchel's disposal in attack, but they are extremely light, with no real out-and-out striker in the squad.

They have been linked with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to fill that void in recent weeks.

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target

Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
