Miami, FL

Who Are You Most Excited to See at Latin Music Week 2022? Vote for Tini, Camilo & More!

By Jessica Roiz
 2 days ago

Billboard Latin Music Week , set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami and coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, promises a star-studded lineup.

Maluma, for example, will launch his new record label, Royalty Records, at the event, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures and branding releases. Ivy Queen will open up about her prolific 25-year career, songwriting process, new music and struggles as one of the only women in a genre dominated by men. And Tini, Tokischa, Mariah Angeliq and Lili Zetina have all been confirmed for the Women on the Rise panel.

Other confirmed artists for the weeklong event include Romeo Santos, Chayanne, Camilo, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Luis R. Conriquez, Ovy on the Drums, Kunno, The Rivera Family, Chris Chill, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Subelo Neo and Ugly Primo. Vote for who you’re most excited to see in the fan poll below.

More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, featuring an extensive lineup of workshops, performances, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations and networking opportunities. Festivities will continue through Friday, Sept. 30, with Billboard’s En Vivo concert series held at Oasis. This year’s event also includes the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, broadcasting live from Miami via Telemundo.

Comments / 0

 

Billboard

Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Tokischa & More Added to Latin Music Week in Miami

Billboard unveiled today (Aug. 16) a list of additional talent set to take part at this year’s Latin Music Week in Miami, which will take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum. New additions to the roster range from leading musicians to notable muralists, and includes Chris Chill, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Lili Zetina, Mariah Angeliq, Subelo Neo, Tini, Tokischa, and Ugly Primo. Talent will take part in an array of programming including the Women on the Rise Panel, during which Mariah Angeliq, Tini, Lili Zetina and Tokischa will be speaking, and a BMI panel...
Billboard

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Do It Again: ‘Me Porto Bonito’ Rules Latin Airplay Chart

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” leads another Billboard Latin chart as the track ascends from No. 9 to lead the Latin Airplay ranking dated Aug. 20.  It comes just three weeks after Bad Bunny topped the list with “Moscow Mule,” which jumped 11-1 on the July 30 chart (it’s No. 4 on the new chart). “Me Porto” rallies 9-1 on Latin Airplay in its fifth week, the fastest trek to the top between Bad Bunny’s collection of 18 No. 1s among 36 career appearances. On the tracking week ending in Aug. 14, “Me Porto” earned 9 million in...
Billboard

Bad Bunny Tops 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. (The only other artist to ever score that many is Ozuna in 2019.) Bad Bunny is up for artist of the year, tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of the year for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, which is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week for an eighth nonconsecutive frame on top. Following Bad Bunny is Colombian star Karol G...
Billboard

Rosalia Is Heartbroken but Living Life in ‘Despecha’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Last month, Rosalía dropped her first-ever mambo coined “Despechá,” produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. The electro-merengue and mambo fusion, about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak, was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande. “There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. With this new single, which Rosalía first teased on tour, the Spanish singer earned her second top 10 on Tropical Airplay,...
Billboard

Camilo & Grupo Firme Gift Fans New Banda Anthem ‘Alaska’: Watch the Music Video

Camilo and Grupo Firme have gifted fans a new banda anthem that, at its core, is a heartbreak song. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort. The track — which really thrives on a play on words à la Camilo — arrived alongside a music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (also Camilo’s wife). In it, Evaluna becomes the designated driver to Camilo and the Firme crew as they sing their sorrows away while taking more than a few tequila shots. Ahead of the track’s release Thursday...
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Rolling Stone

Offset Celebrates His High-Flying Success on New Single ‘5 4 3 2 1’

Offset has dropped a new single, “5 4 3 2 1,” along with a music video for the track. The hard-hitting song, the rapper’s first solo material in three years, was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.” In the video, Offset hits a theme park in Paris. Clad in full Balenciaga, the rapper rides the high-flying swings and does the moonwalk across one of the amusements. Onlookers can be seen watching Offset with equal parts confusion and entertainment as he raps and...
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
Billboard

Blake Shelton Brings ’90s Vibe to ‘No Body’: Stream It Now

Blake Shelton released a new song, “No Body,” on Friday (Aug. 19), and it is soaked in ’90s country vibes. Of course, this is par for the course for Shelton, who moved to Nashville in the 1990s to chase his own country music ambitions, and has since earned 28 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” Shelton said via a press release. “But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Madonna Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Madonna! The pop icon turned 64 on Tuesday (Aug. 16), and is celebrating her big day with friends on an Italian vacation. To celebrate the Queen of Pop and her career, we at Billboard have compiled an exclusive ranking of the diva’s 40 biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, and we want to know which is your favorite. Since arriving on the Hot 100 the week of Oct. 29, 1983, with “Holiday,” Madonna has earned a total of 57 chart hits, including 38 top 10s – the most of any female artist. See our full list of her biggest Billboard hits here, and vote for your top song below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardOlivia Rodrigo Is Back in the Studio With Dan NigroSolange Composed a Score for the NYC BalletDrake Reacts to Passing The Beatles' Hot 100 Record: 'Broke My Records for the Month'
Billboard

Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
Billboard

Confessions of An Almost Pop Star, by Pia Toscano

Since finishing a surprising ninth place on American Idol back in 2011 after starting out as a season 10 favorite, Pia Toscano has gone through a series of false starts in the music industry, including watching “Heart Attack” — which she recorded for Interscope — get released by Demi Lovato instead and become a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. She’s continued to work as a singer in the years since, and her path has led to the upcoming release of her debut album, I’m Good, due Oct. 14, and lead single “Walk Through the Fire,” co-written by...
Billboard

Zedd & Maren Morris Return With Bouncy New Collab ‘Make You Say’: Stream It Now

Four years after their debut collab “The Middle” became a massive crossover hit, Zedd and Maren Morris are back with a new track. “Make You Say” is a light dance-pop jam on which Morris delivers singsong lyrics about how much her ex is going to miss her over Zedd’s bouncy, effervescent production. The song is a collaboration with production duo Beauz, who are brothers Bernie and Johan Yang. Hear to the song below. “I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago,” says Zedd. “We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and...
Billboard

Watch J-Pop Singer/Songwriter Motohiro Hata’s English-Language ‘Trick Me’ Lyric Video

J-pop singer-songwriter Motohiro Hata digitally released the English-language version of his song “Trick Me,” along with the accompanying lyric video. The track, originally released in April, was featured in a collaborative campaign for the Japanese fashion company United Arrows’ “green label relaxing” brand. The English version could only be heard in stores around the country and was only included in the fan club-exclusive CDs until now. The lyric video was helmed by up-and-coming Japanese visual artist Aonisai Takada, and the striking, stylish visuals express the lyrics as vividly flashing neon lights. More from BillboardAdo Dominates Top Three Slots on Japan Hot 100 -- A Chart FirstPerfume Talk In-Person Shows, Latest Album 'PLASMA' & More: 'Our Purpose in Life Is to Perform Live'Johnny's WEST Debuts at No. 1, GENERATIONS From EXILE TRIBE at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 20 Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far)

During the first six months of 2022, there has been a steady stream of new music releases: pleasant surprises, anticipated projects and brand new sounds. For some, it was a long time coming: Tears for Fears released their first studio LP in 18 years, Eddie Vedder unveiled his first solo record in over a decade and Jethro Tull put out their first studio album since 2003. Others have been working feverishly: Jack White released the first of two albums this year and the Black Keys offered a new record almost exactly a year after their last one.
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Is No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart Again, This Time Thanks to Metallica

Stranger Things leads Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for the third month in a row, as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” shoots to the top of the July 2022 ranking. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of July 2022. Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” before it, “Master” broke through after a Stranger Things sync, seeing significant streaming and sales gains following its...
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More

Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
Billboard

Coldplay Lights Up Mexico City in Cinematic ‘Humankind’ Video: Watch

Coldplay unfurled a cinematic music video for their song “Humankind” on Wednesday (Aug. 17). Shot in Mexico City during the band’s ongoing world tour, the visual features Chris Martin and his bandmates performing the track from 2021’s Music of the Spheres for a massive crowd of nearly 260,000 fans inside Foro Sol. “I know, I know, I know/ We’re only human/ I know, I know, I know/ How we’re designed, yeah/ I know, I know, I know/ We’re only human/ But from another planet/ Still they call us humankind,” Martin crows on the chorus as the audience chants along with every...
Billboard

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to MC 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The upcoming 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be emceed by a trio of hip-hop heavyweights. MTV announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee and introduce the big moments during the show slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig. It will mark the first time the show has been anchored by more...
