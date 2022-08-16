Read full article on original website
10 Rock ‘n’ Roll Deep Cuts You Should Be Listening To
For every smash hit single, there is a b-side (or at least a proverbial one) that didn’t land in quite the same way. Every great artist has a few deep cuts that die-hard fans dredge up and subsequently spend the rest of their lives defending as their “greatest song of all time.”
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
The FADER
Thundercat stage invader ejected after trying to sing her own song
Getting on stage is always a risky move at a live show. OK, if it's a hardcore band you an just dive back into the pit but elsewhere you're left with either dancing awkwardly or, more likely, being tackled by security and potentially removed from the venue. Thundercat showed a remakable degree of generosity on tour in New Haven last night when he not only welcomed a fan on stage but allowed her to take the microphone. What did she have to say you ask? It must have been important to interrupt the man she (and plenty more) paid good money to see, you imagine.
Zach Bryan Continues His Rampage Of New Music, Drops Surprise Song “Burn, Burn, Burn”
Another day, another new song from Zach Bryan. If you keep up with Zach and his incredible output of music (or try to, at least), then you know the man has been on a tear this year, releasing his 34-song debut studio album American Heartbreak in May, as well as his Summertime Blues EP last month, in addition to teasing tons of other songs that have yet to be cut in the studio.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
‘We didn’t even know they were there’: the little-known bands finding fans years later
In December 2021, a band called Panchiko played a gig. Hundreds of fans were there, at Metronome in Nottingham, England, singing along to their songs. All of this might seem like a standard routine for bands, but for the three members of Panchiko, it was a marvel. “Having a show where people have paid their money and they really want to see us is really nice,” says Owain Davies, 40, who plays guitar in the band.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Complex
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’
When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
The FADER
serpentwithfeet heads to the club on new single “I’m Pressed”
Serpentwithfeet has blurred the boundaries of neo-soul, gospel, and opera since first emerging in 2016 with his EP blisters, released on Tri Angel. His absolutely idiosyncratic approach to music grew and shifted over the course of two full-length albums, 2018's Soil and 2021's Deacon, and you never lost the sense that any direction that serpentwithfeet wanted to go would be worth following.
The FADER
Grimes considers permanent vampire fangs and elf ears
Grimes has always been open about her interest in fantasy and cosplay. She’s now announced her intention to take things up a notch by making permanent alterations to her teeth and ears to help give her the appearance of a vampire and elf, respectively. She shared the news in a roundabout way, asking her Twitter followers Monday night to recommend plastic surgeons with experience performing these types of procedures.
The FADER
Song You Need: Pretty V’s “OBAMA” is like a roller coaster that only goes up
A few years ago, Wakefield, England's Pretty V popped up making music under the names v7backin2007 and Voldy Moyo. There was a demo quality to his knotty, often personal songs. His rough vocal takes sounded like iPhone voice memos used to store as lyrics came to him. Sometimes, you could even hear the wind rustling the microphone. But you don’t get a sense of urgency from Pretty V’s voice—he tries to remain distant and measured on even the sweetest-sounding beats. On Forever, his upcoming album, Pretty V isn’t afraid to get all up in your face. Premiering today on The FADER is the project’s second single, “OBAMA” and a glitchy video shot and edited by Bobby Ingham. Forever drops September 14.
The FADER
Song You Need: Blondshell risks losing it all on the wounded “Sepsis”
Sabrina Teitelbaum's writing on her new Blondshell song "Sepsis" is frank and unguarded. She starts by owning up to the fact she's returning to a guy she knows is no good to be around. Her therapist, presumably hired in part to deal with his impact, doesn't approve and the reviews of both his taste in clothes and sexual performance ("almost always bad") aren't flattering.
The FADER
Song You Need: Nick Hakim’s painstaking portrait of a new romance
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nick Hakim has spent the past eight years stripping soul music to its essentials. His sound is slow and understated, and the resulting intimacy makes his songs feel intensely urgent, like love really is the most important thing in the world. On a planet spinning faster and further from its axis toward bitter nihilism, it’s a refreshing take.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Crossover Artist Andrew Farriss Expresses His Gratitude In "You Are My Rock" Music Video
Andrew Farriss is no stranger to the spotlight. The multi-talented musician spent the last 40 years touring the globe with the Australian rock band, INXS. After selling 80 million records and scoring several accolades, the hitmaker decided to embark on a solo career. Instead of staying in the alternative-rock lane,...
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
