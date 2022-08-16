Getting on stage is always a risky move at a live show. OK, if it's a hardcore band you an just dive back into the pit but elsewhere you're left with either dancing awkwardly or, more likely, being tackled by security and potentially removed from the venue. Thundercat showed a remakable degree of generosity on tour in New Haven last night when he not only welcomed a fan on stage but allowed her to take the microphone. What did she have to say you ask? It must have been important to interrupt the man she (and plenty more) paid good money to see, you imagine.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO