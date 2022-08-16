ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

The Independent

Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach

Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
AOL Corp

Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say

A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Acclaimed cancer expert feared dead after vanishing in Gulf of Mexico eight days ago

Hopes are fading of finding an acclaimed Florida cancer doctor and researcher who has been missing in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a week.Dr Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving Naples Bay Marina on 10 August on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea, officials said.Coast Guard officials said in a statement they located Dr Cross’s boat the next day floating 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, off the coast of Fort Myers. A two and a half day search of about 13,000 square miles of ocean using a Jayhawk helicopter, Hercules fixed wing aircraft and two patrol...
outsidemagazine

I Went to Everglades National Park, and All I Got Was This Close-Up Selfie with a ’Gator

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. The Everglades is her 54th park visit.
