A disturbance is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. What the forecast shows
A disturbance began to develop Friday just offshore of southeastern Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said. The system, described as a surface trough of low pressure, has a low 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Development, if...
Quiet hurricane season? Not for long, Tampa Bay meteorologists say
It has been well over a month since the Atlantic Ocean has had any rumblings of tropical storm activity. There have been only three named storms so far this year. The last was Tropical Storm Colin, which fizzled out along the South Carolina coast over the Fourth of July weekend.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival
A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
Acclaimed cancer expert feared dead after vanishing in Gulf of Mexico eight days ago
Hopes are fading of finding an acclaimed Florida cancer doctor and researcher who has been missing in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a week.Dr Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving Naples Bay Marina on 10 August on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea, officials said.Coast Guard officials said in a statement they located Dr Cross’s boat the next day floating 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, off the coast of Fort Myers. A two and a half day search of about 13,000 square miles of ocean using a Jayhawk helicopter, Hercules fixed wing aircraft and two patrol...
Florida Woman Catches Enormous Sawfish Off the Beach, Estimated Between 800-1,000 Pounds
A Florida woman caught an enormous sawfish off the beach last Friday night. Jillian Sanders wants to become “Angler of the Year” by October. The title is given annually to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club tarpon competition. This season, Sanders has landed three tarpons...
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
Florida Man Survives After Alligator Bites His Face While Swimming in Lake
A Florida alligator took a chomp of a man's face when he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County on Thursday, August 4. The 34-year-old victim survived the incident and was immediate hospitalized following yet another unprovoked alligator attack in the state. Local authorities confirmed the incident occurred in...
Wife of missing Florida doctor filed for divorce same day he disappeared at sea
The wife of an acclaimed Florida doctor and cancer researcher filed for a divorce the same day he vanished during an outing on his boat in the Gulf of Mexico, according to county records. Chaundre Cross was last seen aboard his Sea Ray boat, the “Vitamin Sea” as it floated...
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Andrew, the worst hurricane in Florida history, almost had a different name
It was one of the most destructive hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States, but its infamous name was almost different than what has been written in record books ever since. Thirty years have passed since Hurricane Andrew dealt a catastrophic blow to Florida and cemented the name...
I Went to Everglades National Park, and All I Got Was This Close-Up Selfie with a ’Gator
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. The Everglades is her 54th park visit.
2 people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters: What to know about eating oysters
The deaths both involved oysters from Louisiana, and although rare, experts say there is a risk that comes with eating raw oysters.
