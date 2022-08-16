ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential

From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

What might the Husker offensive 2-deep look like for Dublin trip?

You may be quite certain who Nebraska is starting at quarterback when this thing kicks off. You know the top tight end is a big TV. Travis Vokolek, that is. And you could probably guess correctly the bookend tackles on the O-line too. But who will lead the squad in receiving yards by season's end? Who's the leading rusher?
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

MCC offers Nebraska high school students no-cost tuition

(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Community College is offering Nebraska high school students the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost for the next three academic years. MCC says beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and facility fees for all of the College’s high school enrollment programs will be offered at no cost. MCC tuition for high school students is paid for by federal funding. There are currently more than 100,000 students enrolled across Nebraska high schools that are eligible for tuition-free college credits.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

