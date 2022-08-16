Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the first day back for many schools across the South Plains, including Wolffarth Elementary. Wolffarth Elementary received an almost perfect Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TAE). It scored a 98, the highest score out of all the Lubbock elementary schools. This high...
fox34.com
Frenship ISD approves 4% pay increase for staff
WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, August 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a districtwide pay increase for Frenship ISD staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Salary increases vary based on years of experience and position, with an overall average increase of 4% for staff members.
fox34.com
Brownfield high school students to start year in brand new facilities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield high schoolers start the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday and will spend their first full year in brand new facilities. The district passed a $40 million bond in May 2019 to build the high school, and students moved in after Spring Break last year. This year, all of the school’s state-of-the-art amenities will be available to students.
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD graded by Texas Education Agency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is measuring its success less than 24 hours ahead of the new school year. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings with dozens of campuses within LISD showing improvement. “I’m excited. I’m hyped up about it.” Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees Vice President...
fox34.com
United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS...
fox34.com
City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
fox34.com
LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will open Katie Rogers and Johnson Hall this Thursday, August 18, at 9:00 a.m. for the new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be on hand to assist with move-ins as well as provide information for new students and their families to help ease the transition into the students’ new home away from home.
fox34.com
Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
fox34.com
Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
fox34.com
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve. In...
fox34.com
Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
fox34.com
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
fox34.com
United Family announces ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ winners, 2 from Lubbock to receive $1,500 gift cards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family launched the “Road Trip to Your Health” initiative in June of this year. During the week-long event, shoppers across all four The United Family banners could participate in various challenges, including “digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.”
fox34.com
LifeGift’s 2nd Chance Run honors local donor at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LifeGift, a nonprofit health services program operating in North, Southeast, and West Texas, will be hosting the 2022 2nd Chance Run at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20, at 8 a.m. First organized in 2017, the 2nd Chance Run has served to honor organ donors and...
fox34.com
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
fox34.com
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased...
fox34.com
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
fox34.com
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
fox34.com
Citibus Lubbock receives $39.6M grant to buy hybrid electric buses
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citibus Lubbock has been selected to receive one of 150 grants from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to buy new hybrid electric buses which will replace buses older than 20 years. Citibus will receive a 2022 Low-No grant to purchase 48 hybrid electric buses - totaling...
fox34.com
Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
