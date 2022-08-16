ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

modernfarmer.com

Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed

From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
MARSHALL, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average

The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops

In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
AGRICULTURE
House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future

In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
AGRICULTURE
Freethink

Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable

The world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in...
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

The Next Farm Bill Will Probably Stink Worse and Cost More

Renewal of the dreaded Farm Bill looms anew. "Even though there is still over a year remaining on the current Farm Bill, discussions have already been ongoing since earlier this year on developing the next Farm Bill," Kent Thiesse, a columnist with Farm Forum, wrote this week. As I've detailed...
AGRICULTURE
American Council on Science and Health

Organic Farming is Not Monolithic

“Championing this transition in the 1970s, former US Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, declared that farmers should ‘get big or get out’. Since then, the average size of US farms has increased.”. As the graph shows, those gains came through the disappearance of the middle-size farm; small family...
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Vertical Farming

Reactions is checking out the chemistry that makes vertical farms possible. There's a lot of science that goes on behind this agricultural trend. As humans learned to farm, we arranged plants outside in horizontal fields, and invented irrigation and fertilizer to grow bumper crops. But with modern technology and farmers’ cleverness, we can now stack those fields vertically, just as we stacked housing to make apartment buildings. Moving plants indoors has many benefits: Plants are not at the mercy of weather, less wilderness is cleared for farmland, and it’s easier to control the runoff of fertilizer and pesticides. But the choice of lighting can make or break the cost of a vertical farm and affect how long it might take for urban agriculture to blossom.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

No-till farming study shows benefit to Midwestern land values

No-till farming, considered to be a more environmentally friendly farming practice that reduces soil disturbance when compared with conventional practices, appears to have an important benefit besides reducing soil erosion and nutrient runoff. A new study from North Carolina State University, capturing county-level data from 12 states in the U.S....
IOWA STATE
BBC

Food crops made 20% more efficient at harnessing sunlight

Scientists have made a breakthrough in a genetic approach that improves food crops' ability to harness the Sun. Researchers developed a way to make photosynthesis - the natural process that all plants use to convert sunlight energy into food - more efficient. The research team, which is spread across UK...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

8 tips to plan for winter grazing

It’s hard to think about winter feeding on hot summer days, but now is the time to begin that planning process. High feed costs coupled with high fuel costs makes extended grazing options important to consider. Many cattlemen in northern Iowa tell me winter grazing isn’t an option, but with a little planning now extending grazing a month or more can be done anywhere. Here are a few options to consider.
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

Shortening the juvenile period for citrus crops to improve food stability

Citrus represents important commercial fruit crops worldwide. The juvenile period of citrus ranges from 6 to 20 years, seriously hindering conventional breeding and heredity improvement. Furthermore, the selection of ideal commercial and cultural traits through traditional breeding methods is time consuming. Shortening of the juvenile period and early flowering have therefore always been important breeding goals for citrus. Previous studies have confirmed that Flowering Locus T (FT) protein acts as a florigen, a mobile flower-inducing signal that is synthesized in leaves and then transported to meristems. Several studies have shown that citrus FT can shorten the juvenile period and participate in seasonal flowering. However, it remains unclear whether these FT proteins or mRNAs are mobile in citrus and can shorten the juvenile period.
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

This new vertical farm is growing towering racks of mycelium for fungi-based bacon

If all living organisms on Earth evolved from a single cell 3.5 billion years ago, it stands to reason that they’re a lot alike. And, scientists have noted that fungi are characteristically even closer to animals than plants—which helps Eben Bayer, cofounder and CEO of MyForest Foods, argue that fungi are the better meat substitute. “Mycelium is basically an inside-out animal,” he says. “Mushrooms are quite fleshy, so they really have a lot of the characteristics that you find in an animal, unlike plants.”
GREEN ISLAND, NY

