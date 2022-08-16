Read full article on original website
Related
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
modernfarmer.com
Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed
From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
TODAY.com
Tomatoes — and tomato-based products — are under threat due to drought
Ketchup, salsa, pizza sauce, marinara and more: Consumers may be seeing the price of these favorite staples change for the worse due to the availability of their main ingredient. This month, tomato farmers are finding their yields in danger as California faces its worst drought in over a millennia. In...
Agriculture Online
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The most damaging farm products? Organic, pasture-fed beef and lamb
Analysis: You may be amazed by that answer, but the area of land used for grazing is vast compared with the meat and milk produced
natureworldnews.com
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard
There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freethink
Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable
The world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in...
The Next Farm Bill Will Probably Stink Worse and Cost More
Renewal of the dreaded Farm Bill looms anew. "Even though there is still over a year remaining on the current Farm Bill, discussions have already been ongoing since earlier this year on developing the next Farm Bill," Kent Thiesse, a columnist with Farm Forum, wrote this week. As I've detailed...
What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.
State officials are calling on residents to get involved and kill these bugs at all costs. The spotted lanternfly isn't dangerous to humans or pets but could cost the country's agricultural industry.
Organic Farming is Not Monolithic
“Championing this transition in the 1970s, former US Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, declared that farmers should ‘get big or get out’. Since then, the average size of US farms has increased.”. As the graph shows, those gains came through the disappearance of the middle-size farm; small family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up to £60m in UK crops left to rot owing to lack of workers, says NFU
As much as £60m of food has been wasted on farms because of a labour shortage, according to the National Farmers’ Union, which found at least £22m of fruit and vegetables had been wasted so far this year. The NFU said 40% of respondents to a survey...
Don’t waste the ketchup: Drought threatens tomato supplies
Tomato products may be the next items that will be difficult to find, but not because of shipping issues. A drought that is hitting California is affecting tomato crops. Bloomberg reported that the California drought is the worst in 1,200 years, in a state that accounts for a quarter of the world’s processed tomatoes.
technologynetworks.com
Vertical Farming
Reactions is checking out the chemistry that makes vertical farms possible. There's a lot of science that goes on behind this agricultural trend. As humans learned to farm, we arranged plants outside in horizontal fields, and invented irrigation and fertilizer to grow bumper crops. But with modern technology and farmers’ cleverness, we can now stack those fields vertically, just as we stacked housing to make apartment buildings. Moving plants indoors has many benefits: Plants are not at the mercy of weather, less wilderness is cleared for farmland, and it’s easier to control the runoff of fertilizer and pesticides. But the choice of lighting can make or break the cost of a vertical farm and affect how long it might take for urban agriculture to blossom.
Phys.org
No-till farming study shows benefit to Midwestern land values
No-till farming, considered to be a more environmentally friendly farming practice that reduces soil disturbance when compared with conventional practices, appears to have an important benefit besides reducing soil erosion and nutrient runoff. A new study from North Carolina State University, capturing county-level data from 12 states in the U.S....
BBC
Food crops made 20% more efficient at harnessing sunlight
Scientists have made a breakthrough in a genetic approach that improves food crops' ability to harness the Sun. Researchers developed a way to make photosynthesis - the natural process that all plants use to convert sunlight energy into food - more efficient. The research team, which is spread across UK...
Agriculture Online
8 tips to plan for winter grazing
It’s hard to think about winter feeding on hot summer days, but now is the time to begin that planning process. High feed costs coupled with high fuel costs makes extended grazing options important to consider. Many cattlemen in northern Iowa tell me winter grazing isn’t an option, but with a little planning now extending grazing a month or more can be done anywhere. Here are a few options to consider.
Phys.org
Shortening the juvenile period for citrus crops to improve food stability
Citrus represents important commercial fruit crops worldwide. The juvenile period of citrus ranges from 6 to 20 years, seriously hindering conventional breeding and heredity improvement. Furthermore, the selection of ideal commercial and cultural traits through traditional breeding methods is time consuming. Shortening of the juvenile period and early flowering have therefore always been important breeding goals for citrus. Previous studies have confirmed that Flowering Locus T (FT) protein acts as a florigen, a mobile flower-inducing signal that is synthesized in leaves and then transported to meristems. Several studies have shown that citrus FT can shorten the juvenile period and participate in seasonal flowering. However, it remains unclear whether these FT proteins or mRNAs are mobile in citrus and can shorten the juvenile period.
Fast Company
This new vertical farm is growing towering racks of mycelium for fungi-based bacon
If all living organisms on Earth evolved from a single cell 3.5 billion years ago, it stands to reason that they’re a lot alike. And, scientists have noted that fungi are characteristically even closer to animals than plants—which helps Eben Bayer, cofounder and CEO of MyForest Foods, argue that fungi are the better meat substitute. “Mycelium is basically an inside-out animal,” he says. “Mushrooms are quite fleshy, so they really have a lot of the characteristics that you find in an animal, unlike plants.”
Comments / 0