NBCMontana
Missoula Co. invites residents to take public safety survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County invites residents to take part in a new public safety survey to help identify the biggest trends in local crime. The Missoula County Community Justice Department says anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Missoula County can take the 5-minute survey online through Sept. 30.
NBCMontana
Former Stevensville mayor appears in court
MISSOULA, Mont. — The former mayor of Stevensville who faces felony theft and misdemeanor official misconduct charges involving his government position appeared in Ravalli County District Court Thursday. Brandon Dewey pleaded not guilty to all six charges. Dewey had been arrested, but is now free on his own recognizance.
NBCMontana
MCPS approves increased budgets for elementary, high schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees met on Tuesday night and unanimously approved new budgets for elementary and high schools. The elementary budget totals $64.1 million, which is a $1.7 million increase from last year. Property taxes will go up $3.58 per $100,000 in...
NBCMontana
Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, expands 2 miles to west
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 3,200 acres. The daily flight log advises the fire is making a tear to the west, with a firewall of intense heat driving nearly two miles. The eastern section also shows intense heat to the north and east.
NBCMontana
Mountain Line receives $10M grant for electric buses
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's Mountain Line bus service is set to receive the largest grant they've ever been awarded to buy more electric buses. A $10 million grant will help the company add 10 more electric buses to the 12 they currently own. Mountain Line is moving toward its...
NBCMontana
Missoula Rural Fire Dept. shares safety tips for summer barbecuing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire Department is sharing some safety tips for all using their grill this summer. Officials say outdoor cooking on propane, charcoal, or electric outdoor grills comes with an increased risk of fire and burn injuries. National Fire Protection Association reports that U.S. fire...
NBCMontana
Officials determine cause of Garceau Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire that has burned 1,500 acres west of Polson was started by an electric fence, according to C.T. Camel, CSKT Division of Fire. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. officials recover $200,000 in stolen property
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Office have recovered over $200,000 in stolen property after an incident on Tucker Lane led to the arrest of two men. Missoula County officials arrested two burglary suspects on Aug. 3 the homeowner saw the suspects on a security camera while they were out of town and notified law enforcement.
NBCMontana
New tennis facility for Playfair Park, courts closed due to construction
Playfair Park is getting 12 new tennis courts in the spring of 2023, with the tennis court replacement project starting this week. The tennis courts will reopen next March, just in time for high school athletes to use the courts during their season. The City's Community Investment Program funded the...
NBCMontana
Cannon Fire grows to 909 acres in Bob Marshall Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire, burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, in the Bob Marshall Wilderness now measures 909 acres. According to Inciweb, three firefighters are assigned to the blaze, which has been burning since Aug. 7.
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire sits at 71% containment
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire is continuing to burn 18 miles southeast of Hamilton, near Skalkaho Highway. The fire has burned 1,018 acres and is 71% contained. The Central Montana Type 3 team will take over command of the Fuse Lake Fire today. The Fuse Lake Fire was detected on August 14th and is actively burning in timber. The cause has not been determined. A Type 2 helicopter was utilized to drop buckets of water throughout the day and a wildland fire module was diverted to the area for direct attack on the fire. A Type 2 initial attack crew will arrive today to provide additional firefighting capacity.
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire burns 1,500 acres, 0% containment
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has burned 1,500 acres, according to Inciweb. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
NBCMontana
Yellowstone commemorates 150 years, Founders Day with Tribal activities
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park is celebrating 150 Years of Yellowstone and Founders Day with multiple Tribal activities spread throughout Aug. 17 through Aug. 28. During this time, Yellowstone National Park is inviting visitors to learn about the 27 associated Native American Tribes who used the land for...
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
NBCMontana
Advisory issued for missing Missoula woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for 45-year-old Candice Ritzie, who was last seen in Missoula July 27. Ritzie is a Black female who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses.
NBCMontana
Firefighters contain small wildfire burning southwest of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters quickly contained a new fire start 16 miles southwest of Lolo on Wednesday. U.S. Forest Service personnel responded to the new start at around 2:30 p.m. It was spotted burning about six miles south of Highway 12, west of Elk Road Meadows. The fire was...
NBCMontana
Indian Ridge Fire grows to 4,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The lightning-caused Indian Ridge Fire, burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, has grown 4,000 acres, according to InciWeb. That's an increase of 1,438 acres from the last time the fire was mapped. Officials report the fire has been active along the...
NBCMontana
Moose Fire remains at 34% containment
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 17 miles north of Salmon, has burned 86,102 acres and is currently sitting at 34% containment. Due to increased fire activity along the Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, the portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed until further notice. Panther Creek Rd is the alternate route to access Corn Creek. The alternate route is unpaved, narrow, and will have fire-related and mining-related traffic present, so please drive carefully and plan for extra travel time.
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,270 acres
NBC Montana Staff — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 1,270 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 252 acres from Tuesday's total. There are 139 firefighters on scene. No structures are threatened by the fire. It was first reported July...
