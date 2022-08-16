MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire is continuing to burn 18 miles southeast of Hamilton, near Skalkaho Highway. The fire has burned 1,018 acres and is 71% contained. The Central Montana Type 3 team will take over command of the Fuse Lake Fire today. The Fuse Lake Fire was detected on August 14th and is actively burning in timber. The cause has not been determined. A Type 2 helicopter was utilized to drop buckets of water throughout the day and a wildland fire module was diverted to the area for direct attack on the fire. A Type 2 initial attack crew will arrive today to provide additional firefighting capacity.

HAMILTON, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO