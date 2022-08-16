ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fire crews respond to fire at MSG Sphere

By Julia Romero
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbTQE_0hJlJlQW00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

Metropolitan Police Department air unit spotted a smoldering fire on top of the sphere which is currently under construction.

According to CCFD initially, site personnel were unaware of the fire.

Four fire crews were sent up to investigate the fire when it was determined to be an electrical fire.

It is not known what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

In all eight engines, two trucks were used to investigate the scene, according to CCFD.

MSG Entertainment released a statement regarding Tuesday’s incident.

Earlier today, there was a small electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction site that was promptly extinguished. There were no injuries, and work resumed shortly after the situation was assessed and cleared. We are grateful for the support we received from the CCFD and LVMPD.

MSG Entertainment
