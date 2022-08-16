This has been an up and down (mostly down) season but the White Sox are finally favorites to win the AL Central. Entering last Friday, August 12, the White Sox found themselves 5 games back in the division and about as hopeless as they come. However, since last Friday, the Chicago White Sox have won 5 straight games and are tied for second and only 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO