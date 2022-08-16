Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Yardbarker
The Guardians Made Must-See Comeback History On Wednesday
It was an interesting night in Cleveland to say the least. Down 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Cleveland Guardians were on the verge of losing three out of four to the Detroit Tigers and couldn’t get anything going. That is, until Luke Maile swung and missed...
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Yardbarker
The Chicago White Sox are now AL Central Favorites
This has been an up and down (mostly down) season but the White Sox are finally favorites to win the AL Central. Entering last Friday, August 12, the White Sox found themselves 5 games back in the division and about as hopeless as they come. However, since last Friday, the Chicago White Sox have won 5 straight games and are tied for second and only 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Willi Castro scratched on Tuesday, Akil Baddoo to start
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. After Castro was scratched, Javier Baez will take over the shortstop position while Kerry Carpenter starts at designated hitter and Akil Baddoo was positioned in left field. In a matchup against right-hander Zach Plesac, our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
Yardbarker
Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
White Sox look to forget drubbing as they face surging Guardians
The Guardians and Chicago White Sox are entertaining vastly different emotions heading into Friday’s opener of a three-game series in
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia taking seat Tuesday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Jackie Bradley Jr. will replace Tapia in center field and hit ninth. Tapia started the past three games in center field for Toronto. Bradley has a $2,000 salary...
MLB・
Report: White Sox sign Elvis Andrus off waivers
Former Oakland A's shortstop, Elvis Andrus, signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, according to reports. He is expected to join the team in Cleveland for their series against the Guardians. Andrus, 33, is hitting .237/.301/.373 from the plate this season with eight homers and 30 RBIs. He also...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will find a spot on the bench after starting the last four games. Thairo Estrada will fill in on the keystone and hit second. Joc Peterson will be the Giants' third batter.
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Nate Eaton receives Tuesday off
Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will take a break after Kyle Isbel was shifted to left field and Michael Taylor was aligned in center. According to Baseball Savant on 26 batted balls this season, Eaton has accounted for...
Comments / 0