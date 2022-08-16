ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Don’t claim to support law enforcement if you demonize the FBI and IRS

By Kathie Obradovich
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZUNt_0hJlJdMi00

A woman makes a peace sign before a line of police preparing to advance upon demonstrators after a rally by President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 22, 2017. (David McNew/ Getty Images)

A version of this commentary originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch .

This may come as news to Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and many of his fellow Republicans: The Federal Bureau of Investigation is a law enforcement agency. So is the Internal Revenue Service.

Most people already think of the FBI as an elite policing agency. But the IRS also investigates crime beyond tax evasion and fraud. Organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal gaming, money laundering and public corruption are just a few examples.

Republicans, including Grassley, claim to be champions of law enforcement and horrified by violence in America.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In fact, at a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, most Republican senators entirely ignored or barely mentioned the actual focus of the hearing. Instead, they put on a show of how worried they are about violence and threats against police, judges, anti-abortion institutions and residents of certain cities that happen to be run by Democrats.

“The baseline is rising — higher rates of violent crime are becoming the new norm,” Grassley said. “Some of the main causes of this rise in violent crime are anti-police rhetoric, de-policing efforts, progressive prosecution, bail reform, defund the police movements. We talked about the crisis faced by law enforcement officers last week in this very committee in our hearing about attacks on police.”

This isn’t a new phenomenon, by any means. In Congress, it often appears that two or more hearings are happening simultaneously, with each party pursuing entirely separate and almost unrelated agendas. It’s probably fair, for example, to say some Democrats tend to be less concerned about vandalism of anti-abortion family planning centers and protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes than they are about assassinations of doctors and health care workers who provide abortions.

What made this particular display so striking was that the hearing was supposed to be about threats, bullying and intimidation of elections officials and workers. As we heard during the Jan. 6 select committee hearings, some election workers targeted directly by former President Trump had to leave their homes for months because of threats and harassment.

One would think the security of elections and the people who enforce the laws and do the work of democracy would be, if not equally important, then at least of some interest to U.S. senators regardless of party. To make a long story short, it’s not.

More to the point, some of these same senators are now engaged in what Grassley might call “anti-law enforcement rhetoric” after the FBI carried out a search of former President Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, apparently looking for classified documents . Sen. Ted Cruz, for example, tweeted repeatedly about the politicization, corruption and “weaponization” of the FBI.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who fist-pumped his support of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters, tweeted that the FBI action was an  “unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law.”

I can’t imagine anyone was all that shocked when an armed Trumper showed up trying to attack an FBI office in Ohio and armed pro-Trump protesters demonstrated in front of the Phoenix office .

Meanwhile, Grassley engaged in a particularly bizarre line of fearmongering against the IRS. He asked Thursday on Fox & Friends : “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small-business person in Iowa?”

The remark was in response to a question about legislation approved last week by Congress that would spend about $80 billion on tax enforcement.

It’s not hard to whip up hatred of the IRS, obviously. But in my experience (and I actually have had a little, due to an error that deposited our tax payment in the wrong account one year), the IRS sends letters, not strike forces. They tend to seize bank accounts and garnishee wages from behind a computer, not an assault rifle. Meanwhile, NBC News reports the agency is so underfunded that workers have had to bring in their own office supplies, as if they were school teachers.

Most people who work at the IRS, the accountants and office workers and computer techs and even the auditors, are unarmed. A few IRS agents whose work involves investigation of dangerous criminals like gangsters and drug dealers apparently carry guns, just like police officers. And thanks to Grassley and other self-professed “protectors” of law enforcement, they will be less safe.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com . Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Don’t claim to support law enforcement if you demonize the FBI and IRS appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 5

Peepers
3d ago

Both agencies have done well enough on they’re own to demonize themselves to the public. They most certainly don’t need any help.

Reply
7
Related
Colorado Newsline

Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. What a lot of complaining I hear about gas prices. I’ve done some myself. I also see a lot of blaming, especially of President Joe Biden. “It’s all his fault.” Hmm, could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have just a little bit to do with the latest surge in […] The post Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Tina Peters secures recount of Colorado secretary of state primary election

Two Republican candidates who lost their Colorado primary races submitted payment to the secretary of state for a recount of their election results Thursday, making a recount official. Other candidates who requested a recount failed to pay and will not get a recount. In their recount requests, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the […] The post Tina Peters secures recount of Colorado secretary of state primary election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
POLITICO

FBI search warrant shows Trump under investigation for potential obstruction of justice, Espionage Act violations

A search warrant viewed by POLITICO reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice laws. A search warrant newly unsealed on Friday reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act and that agents removed classified documents from the former president’s Florida estate earlier this week.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Organized Crime#Defund The Police#Crime Issues#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#Republicans#Democrats
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy