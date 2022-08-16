Read full article on original website
Cal 2269
2d ago
Obviously the media is working with the politicians to pas XYZ bill to get more money for the mega flood. I have very little to give any more. I’m thinking about identifying as homeless so I can get more benefits and not get arrested for drinking in public.
hairball916
2d ago
And the dems would still cry drought and raise water rates as it all goes out to sea........but at least we'll have a "bullet train" from LA to SF......well maybe a sorta fast, 80mph....from San Jose to Bakersfield. Keep the blind faith CA!!
Vincent Horne
2d ago
PANIC!!!!! Democrats keep coming up with new disasters to keep the focus off THEIR crimes 👹
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
KMJ
Newsom Visits Fresno’s McLane H.S. Unveils New 4.7 Billion Mental Health Plan
FRESNO, CA (KMJ/FOX26) — As students head back to school, Governor Gavin Newsom outlines his new efforts Thursday to support the mental health of all California kids. Governor Newsom and First Partner Jen Siebel Newsom joined Valley lawmakers and Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson to give details of 4.7 billion dollar Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health to ensure all California kids, parents and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services.
SFGate
Californians urged to conserve electricity amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians were urged to conserve electricity to prevent mass power shutoffs Wednesday as a heat wave scorched the northern part of the state, prompting warnings that lightning, thunderstorm winds and parched vegetation could ignite wildfires. The heat wave was most extreme in the state's interior,...
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
thesungazette.com
Visalia cooling center opens in face of blazing temperatures
VISALIA – This summer’s brutal temperatures aren’t over yet, as another excessive heat wave hit the San Joaquin Valley prompting cooling centers in Visalia to reopen, and the state to issue a “Flex Alert” to conserve energy. After an excessive heat warning for the San...
mynspr.org
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
kusi.com
With temperatures rising, California issues Flex Alert in the evening
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With above-normal temperatures expected in the San Diego area and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid.
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
California power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday, asks for electricity conservation
A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
TODAY.com
Tomatoes — and tomato-based products — are under threat due to drought
Ketchup, salsa, pizza sauce, marinara and more: Consumers may be seeing the price of these favorite staples change for the worse due to the availability of their main ingredient. This month, tomato farmers are finding their yields in danger as California faces its worst drought in over a millennia. In...
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
The California 'Mega Flood': What You Need To Know
It has the potential to entirely submerge cities.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
vallejosun.com
Extremism in the North Bay: Three Percenters in Solano and Napa counties
To support the Vallejo Sun, sign up to become a member or chip in with a donation. DESCRIPTION: Ian Rogers of Napa and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo were arrested and charged with plotting to blow up the Democrats Sacramento headquarters in 2021. Investigators seized 49 guns and several pipe bombs from Rogers and more guns from Copeland. Prosecutors alleged that the two were specifically motivated to violence by President Donald Trump’s election loss, the lie that the election was stolen, and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They belonged to a radical right wing ideology called the Three Percenters, which was founded in 2008 by militia leader Mike Vanderboegh in reaction to the election of President Barack Obama. The loosely-affiliated movement has many different groups under different names. Rogers and Copeland belonged to the Three Percent United Patriots or 3UP, a national group founded by Mike Morris in Colorado that organized and recruited on Facebook and conducted rogue border patrols in Arizona. Prior to his arrest, Rogers had numerous contacts with law enforcement, including a domestic violence arrest he was not prosecuted for. Some Solano County Sheriff’s deputies have displayed support for the Three Percenter movement online, including Daniel “Cully” Pratt, the brother of actor Chris Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, also a Vacaville city councilmember, and Deputy Dale Matsuoka, the department’s homeless outreach coordinator. Sheriff Tom Ferrara said that before Jan. 6, he had never heard of Three Percenters. Guests: Shane Bauer, a reporter who went undercover with 3UP in 2016 for Mother Jones, and Kurt Braddock, a fellow in the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
California Legislature advances nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records
California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
