ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Collider
'One Punch Man' Season 3 Begins Production
Saitma is about to get back to work! Over three years since the conclusion of its second season, it has been announced that One Punch Man Season 3 has officially begun production, having also released a teaser image from Chikashi Kubota, character designer of the first two seasons of the anime series.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced
It's happening. After years off the air, all eyes are back on One-Punch Man, and for a very good reason. Fans have been pleading for the hero to return to the small screen ever since Saitama wrapped season two. Earlier this week, manga artist Yusuke Murata riled the fandom when an innocuous Twitter post teased something big was being announced to the fandom shortly. And at last, One-Punch Man has confirmed a comeback is imminent with season three.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Fortnite Finally Announces Long-Rumored Dragon Ball Collaboration
Rejoice Dragon Ball fans, as your favorite characters are about to make their way to Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite. In a recent tweet, the long-rumored collaboration has been finally announced with a photo of a golden dragon with the caption "Speak. Name your wish.", which seems to confirm that the entity in the image is Shenron from the iconic franchise.
ComicBook
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself above, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
Watch: Dragon Ball arrive in Fortnite in this epic new trailer
Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.
ComicBook
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Sets Season 3 Episode Count, Reveals Synopsis
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it has set the stage for its premiere by not only revealing the first synopsis, but how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The second season ended with the end of the first term for Iruma-kun and the others, and there was a major cliffhanger teasing what could be coming to the series next given that Iruma and his class were tasked with reaching a certain rank in order to keep up their current classroom situation. Now we have gotten a much better idea what to expect.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man to Share "Big Announcement" Soon
One-Punch Man oversees one of the most devoted fandoms in anime, and it is still growing. Thanks to its wild fights and stunning art, the hit superhero series is a favorite with fans, and artist Yusuke Murata is to thank for those visuals. Soon, the illustrator will bring the manga's ongoing arc to a close after years of work. And according to Murata, the release will go live alongside a rather big announcement.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Loses Top Spot on Streaming Charts to Another Hit Netflix Series
Stranger Things has spent the past couple of months absolutely dominating the streaming charts here in the United States. The fourth installment of the beloved series broke records for Netflix and delivered the biggest opening month for any English-language series in the streamer's history. After enjoying an extended stay atop the overall streaming charts, however, another popular Netflix series finally knocked it out of the number one spot.
ComicBook
Tekken: Bloodlines Is Now Streaming on Netflix
Netflix has been riding the anime train for years now, and one of the site's biggest titles of 2022 has gone live. After sharing the project with fans months ago, Tekken: Bloodline is now streaming, and it brings the video game IP to life in a way we've not seen before.
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Hid A Major Breaking Bad Easter Egg in Series Finale
This week saw the hit Breaking Bad-prequel series Better Call Saul officially come to an end. Though most of the series was set before the events of the flagship show the majority of its final episode was actually set in the aftermath (with a few flashbacks that popped up in-between). Like most of these post-Breaking Bad moments on the series however, the episode was rendered in black and white. With the episode having aired and color photos from the filming of the last episode popping up online, fans of the series are noticing something that was hard to see in the episode without color, and it's a big Easter egg.
ComicBook
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Gets Review Bombed Before Release
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is, unfortunately, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release to get review bombed by trolls on the eve of its release. At the time of writing this, She-Hulk is fighting a battle against manipulated user ratings – a somewhat even pull of ten-out-of-ten and one-out-of-ten review scores. According to IMDb's metrics, adult males are overwhelmingly the ones rating She-Hulk on the low end – with males over 30 being the most critical group of all. Females across all age demographics are rating She-Hulk highly – though the show dips within the coveted 18-30 demographic of females, as well.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Just Cause devs spent two years on an Iron Man game before it got cancelled over 'company politics'
Former Avalanche boss Christofer Sundberg let slip a few details about the project in an interview with MinnMax. Bad news came for Marvel fans yesterday when we learnt that Avalanche Studios—the maker of Just Cause—was working on an Iron Man game ten years ago, but it ended up being canned due to "company politics".
