Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it has set the stage for its premiere by not only revealing the first synopsis, but how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The second season ended with the end of the first term for Iruma-kun and the others, and there was a major cliffhanger teasing what could be coming to the series next given that Iruma and his class were tasked with reaching a certain rank in order to keep up their current classroom situation. Now we have gotten a much better idea what to expect.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO