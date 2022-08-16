Read full article on original website
Related
8/16 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Center Grove 15 0-0 346 Indpls Cathedral 2 0-0 272 Carmel – 0-0 264 Westfield 1 0-0 234 Brownsburg – 0-0 218 Warren Central […]
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WNDU
$111 million being invested into early literacy for Hoosier students
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana, along with Lilly Endowment, is investing $111 million into early literacy for Hoosier students. The goal is to have 95 percent of Indiana’s students pass IREAD-3 by 2027. This comes as the state’s scores for third grade reading assessment found one in five students has not mastered foundational reading skills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Results for one of Indiana’s standardized tests, ILearn, came back last month, and were so alarming, leaders in the state felt they need to step in. In 2019, when ILearn was introduced to classrooms in Indiana, replacing the ISTEP exams, 37 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students across Indiana scored proficient in math and English.
WNDU
Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation welcomes more than 11,000 students back to school
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, which is home to 15 schools, welcomed more than 11,000 students back to class on Wednesday. More than 3,500 of those students returned to class at Penn High School, ready to embark on a new school year. Principal Sean Galiher says he is excited for the new year and for students to have a fresh start with new opportunities.
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
WLWT 5
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Police urge safety on the roads as school year starts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back to school season is here, which means more traffic on the roads. Police are warning drivers to pay attention to kids who may be walking or riding their bikes to or from school, especially in the dark early morning hours. Sgt. Ted Bohner from...
WNDU
Michigan’s unemployment decreases after months of stagnancy
(WNDU) - The State of Michigan released it’s latest unemployment report for the month of July. According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, statewide employment increased by 8,000 jobs while unemployment decreased by 5,000. Michigan’s jobless rate slightly decreased from 4.3 percent, where it’s remained steady over the last three months, to 4.2 percent.
WNDU
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
WANE-TV
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
WNDU
First Alert Weather
The warm and sunny pattern that we have been in all week will continue. Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast over the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!. First Alert Forecast: Dry Thursday; Rain in the forecast this weekend. Updated: 17...
ValueWalk
Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams
Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
Inspectors find most gas pumps give you what you pay for
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
Comments / 0