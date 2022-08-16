Read full article on original website
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Medicaid Care Plan Recipients Have Less Than Two Weeks To Select New Plans
Medicaid recipients with managed care plans are approaching the deadline to select a new plan. Those who do not select a new plan may find themselves in one that is not the best match.
To Prevent Principal Exodus, New Partnerships Offer $20K Stipends, Therapy
Free therapy and professional coaching. $20,000 stipends. These are some of the incentives and supports aimed at preventing an exodus of principals and school administrators taking on pandemic stressors and the nation’s divisive climate. Focused on problem solving, self-care and leadership skills, a handful of nonprofits run by experienced educators have launched support and training […]
MedCity News
Access to healthcare isn’t enough, we must build community trust
In June, a new report from the Centers for Diseases Control on access to Covid-19 therapies revealed a gaping hole in our nation’s healthcare system. Despite having established nearly 40,000 dispensing sites – particularly in high-vulnerability neighborhoods – those areas had the lowest rates of distribution. In short, lifesaving treatments are available, but the people who need them the most aren’t getting them.
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder
On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
healthleadersmedia.com
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings
Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
NM lawmakers concerned that DOH vacancies will hinder goals to fight nicotine addiction
The Department of Health’s anti-nicotine program wants to prevent people statewide from smoking in the first place and battle addiction for those who already are. But lawmakers are concerned about the reality of achieving these goals amid the program’s staffing shortages. Nicotine Use Prevention & Control Program Manager...
