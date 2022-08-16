ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police spot fire at MSG sphere

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
Four rescues were made after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spotted a fire at the top of the MSG Sphere.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, LVMPD relayed to the combined communications center that a Metro air unit spotted a fire on top of the sphere at the corner of Sands Ave and Koval Lane.

Upon arrival, CCFD learned that construction site personnel were unaware of the fire. Four crews were sent to investigate and discovered it was an electrical fire.

The power was isolated, and the fire has been extinguished. CCFD says no injuries were reported and four rescues were made.

"Earlier today, there was a small electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction site that was promptly extinguished. There were no injuries, and work resumed shortly after the situation was assessed and cleared. We are grateful for the support we received from the CCFD and LVMPD,” MSG Entertainment said.

