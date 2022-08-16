Read full article on original website
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Obituary: Joseph P. Vidulich
Joseph P. Vidulich of Montclair, an attorney, died in his home on Aug. 14, 2022, in the presence of his wife, Cindy Carlson, and other family members. He was 66. Mr. Vidulich was born in New York City to Julia and Joe Vidulich, first-generation Americans from the former Yugoslavia, and raised in Cliffside Park. He attended Xavier High School, where he played basketball.
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Obituary: George A. Engstrom
George A. Engstrom of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, formerly of Montclair and Essex Fells, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at home following a short illness. He was 81. Mr. Engstrom was born in 1941 in Montclair to the late Gerald and Elizabeth (Engeman) Engstrom and graduated from Montclair High School in 1959.
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
Obituary: The Rev. Arthur K. ‘Terry’ Wing III
The Rev. Arthur K. “Terry” Wing III of Newton, who formerly served the congregations of St. Luke’s and St. James Episcopal churches in Montclair, died on Aug. 1, 2022. He was 88. Rev. Wing was born in Newark and grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Chatham and Nutley....
Montclair Council OKs License for Recreational Marijuana
A year of wrangling between Montclair and Ascend, the company seeking to become the town’s first licensed seller of recreational marijuana, ended Tuesday night when the Township Council approved Ascend’s application. As soon as this Friday, the small shop with the abstract blue leaf logo on Bloomfield Avenue can expand its business from a medical marijuana dispensary and welcome a new clientele.
West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
Send us your Montclair Municipal Building selfies today
Today, Aug. 15, is City Hall Selfie Day, or #cityhallselfie, across the country. This social media event was born in 2015 to show some local government love, or #localgov love. With Montclair Township officials in discussions about the future of the Montclair Municipal Building, this is an opportune time to...
Jersey City council president says she regrets voting for dispensary owned by daughter
The Jersey City Council approved three adult-use cannabis dispensaries resolutions, including one owned by Council President Joyce Watterman’s daughter, who said today that she regrets the error. “I realized after casting my vote for Resolution 22-621 that I had a conflict which should have compelled me to abstain on...
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Downed tree suspends Montclair-Boonton Line
The NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton Line (MOBO) service has been suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University (MSU). According to the NJTransit website, the suspension is due to a downed tree in the overhead wires near Glen Ridge. The NJ Transit MOBO Twitter account (@NJTransit_MOBO) tweeted...
HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location
Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
Plainfield opens accelerator program for entrepreneurs — that’s free for residents
Accelerating programs for small businesses can be found throughout the state. Finding one that’s free is a different matter. The city of Plainfield — as part of its continuous efforts to build its economic base through its residents — is offering just that through a partnership with “from HERE,” a new accelerator program that opened this week. It will be part of the Queen City Innovation Hub.
HAX picks HQ site in Newark: Accelerator taking 35,000 sq. ft. on Broad Street
New Jersey and Newark officials were thrilled last fall when HAX, the hard-tech accelerator run by SOSV, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world, announced it was going to make Newark its home. This week, SOSV announced just where that home will be: 707 Broad St.
Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversary
DURHAM – When William Logan was asked to take the reins as principal at the historic Hillside High School after being at the school for nearly 10 years, his thoughts immediately turned to the students and what more he could do for them.
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
