Earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale strikes off Australia's south coast near a vital research station

Australia's Macquarie Island region was struck by a large earthquake on Tuesday evening.

The quake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, struck at around 5.09pm eastern Australian time.

It struck at a depth of 10km, causing moderate shaking near its epicentre.

Macquarie Island, which is an Australian territory, is located halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica.

The island has been part of Tasmania since 1900 and became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978.

It was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.

