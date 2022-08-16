Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Small fire quickly doused at Southaven Kroger store
Quick action kept a fire at a Southaven Kroger store to a minimum Tuesday. The fire in the meat department of the store at 3095 Goodman Road at Getwell in Southaven took place during the afternoon but was quickly put out with the help of firefighters who responded. A Kroger...
Scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked: Waffle House to open in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked. It’s something that people in Oxford, Mississippi, have been waiting some time for. The city even courted Waffle House to build there. The non-stop restaurant is finally under construction. According to the city, this will not be your typical Waffle...
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
actionnews5.com
Tyson Foods donating 152K meals to Mid-South Food Bank
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating152,000 meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson Foods Mid-South Donation for years, and...
Shots fired inside Wolfchase Galleria, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire rang out inside one of Memphis’ most popular shopping centers on Wednesday, August 17, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). What started as a typical Wednesday afternoon at the mall quickly turned into panic for some shoppers as a gun went off inside the Wolfchase Galleria.
Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
hottytoddy.com
License Plate Cameras in Grand Oaks Could Help OPD Solve More Crimes
The Oxford Police Department will enter into an agreement with Flock Safety to be able to access information to help solve crimes. Currently, the Grand Oaks subdivision subscribes to Flock and has cameras around the neighborhood for security purposes. Generally, the information is only available to the Home Owners Association and residents in the neighborhood.
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
localmemphis.com
Riona the Dog, set on fire by her owner in June, will have innovative surgery to help heal her skin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog that was set on fire by her owner, Riona, is set to have tissue expander surgery this week. While it's an expensive option - with already more than $20,000 spent on Riona’s treatment - Tails of Hope Dog Rescue said it’s the best one.
actionnews5.com
Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning. The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m. City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported...
actionnews5.com
Southaven police searching for runaway teen
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
millington-news.com
TRACKING WITH THOMAS: All Aboard the Express
For the past couple of weeks, motorists in Millington have had the option to use Express Oil Change for car services. The business located at 8553 Highway 51 North opened in early August. The building is being constructed on Lot 3 in the Pure Millington subdivision between Zaxby’s and Cook Out restaurant. The business uses the existing driveway on Highway 51 that serves the Zaxby’s restaurant and extends it west to Creek Mill Road. Express Oil Change is headquartered out of Birmingham, Ala. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is an American automotive maintenance brand, with services including its signature 15-minute oil change, in addition to full-service mechanical, tires, brakes, and more general service offerings.
Several ID’s, debit cards found inside stolen truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several IDs and debit cards that were found inside a stolen car at the Wolfchase Mall Wednesday led them to the victim of another crime. Police said they got a tip about a stolen white 1997 Ford pickup with an Arkansas tag parked outside Kohl’s in the 2300 block […]
Woman arrested for allegedly transferring fake Deed from dead person, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for fraudulently obtaining a home from someone who died over a decade ago. On Sep. 18, 2020, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call in the 500 Birthstone Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them that someone fraudulently transferred...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
actionnews5.com
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
Quick action by security guards lead to 5 detained, stolen car found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Quick action from security officers at a Memphis apartment complex led to the recovery of a stolen car and landed several suspected car thieves in jail. Memphis Police said three people and two other juveniles were wearing ski masks early Tuesday morning at the Highland Meadows Apartments in the airport area. Police responded to the scene after […]
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
This story will air at 10 p.m. Thursday on News Channel 3. The video will be posted online after it airs. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long […]
