For the past couple of weeks, motorists in Millington have had the option to use Express Oil Change for car services. The business located at 8553 Highway 51 North opened in early August. The building is being constructed on Lot 3 in the Pure Millington subdivision between Zaxby’s and Cook Out restaurant. The business uses the existing driveway on Highway 51 that serves the Zaxby’s restaurant and extends it west to Creek Mill Road. Express Oil Change is headquartered out of Birmingham, Ala. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is an American automotive maintenance brand, with services including its signature 15-minute oil change, in addition to full-service mechanical, tires, brakes, and more general service offerings.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO