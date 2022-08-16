Read full article on original website
Electric vehicle charging stations in demand near stateline
(WIFR) - With one signature, President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law, with a $369 billion investment in climate and energy policies. One of the main efforts to reduce fossil fuels is to prioritize electric vehicles. But does the stateline have enough charging stations to keep up with...
Parts of region could see Northern Lights Wednesday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it’s not a guarantee around here, with a geomagnetic storm peaking above our region in the atmosphere, the Northern Lights could possibly be seen if you’re in the right spot with the right conditions. According to the National Weather Service, a geomagnetic storm...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites. The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month. According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
Illinois Democrats rally at State Fair
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Democrats held a large celebration in Springfield Wednesday. State Democratic leaders kicked off their big day with the annual Democratic County Chairs’ Association breakfast. Over a thousand Democrats were welcomed to the Capital City with large signs stating that Illinois Democrats deliver. The party hopes...
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
(WIFR) - End-of-summer plans are expected to ramp up through Labor Day weekend, prompting the Rockford Police Department in partnership with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to monitor impaired driving and help save lives. Starting August 19, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
IHSA State Football, Basketball championships coming to The Stateline CW
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago-based media company. Broadcasts will air on Weigel’s Chicago...
