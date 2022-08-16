BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - From starting 0-5 to winning the 3A state title in 2021, the Pirates want to pick up right where they left off. “After you do it once, you kind of want to keep the tradition going,” said senior lineman Brayden Spears. “It’s kind of a tradition here, the winning tradition, so it always feels good when you put another ring on your finger.”

