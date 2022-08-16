ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins, KY

wymt.com

Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard. Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?

CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Jenkins, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Knott Central Patriots

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots have been through an ordeal nobody expected, between floods and the loss of a teammate. Through the adversity, they say it’s time to step up and band together. “I don’t take anything for granted now,” senior wide receiver Dawson Stamper said....
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Former EKY teacher loses artwork, studio in flooding

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doug Adams who has worked the last eighteen years as a full time, public classroom art teacher at Letcher County Central High School, retired at the end of the last school year at the age of 88.5 years old. He is among the oldest, and is possibly the oldest, full time classroom teachers in Kentucky.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Ribbon cutting held for Harlan Independent school renovations

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools are celebrating the next phase of their renovation process being complete. On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the school’s newly renovated cafeteria with local and school officials. Superintendent Charles Morton said, “All of the things that we have done have...
HARLAN, KY
wnky.com

Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky update, which included information on the two women that are still missing from eastern Kentucky. Beshear stated that crews continue to look for two women, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff, from the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pike County Bowl luncheon held in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl held their annual news conference at the Overlook Events Center in Pikeville. The event hosted coaches of the teams playing in the Pike County Bowl, staff members, and members of the Media. Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton spoke about the impact...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Belfry Pirates

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - From starting 0-5 to winning the 3A state title in 2021, the Pirates want to pick up right where they left off. “After you do it once, you kind of want to keep the tradition going,” said senior lineman Brayden Spears. “It’s kind of a tradition here, the winning tradition, so it always feels good when you put another ring on your finger.”
BELFRY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FEMA expands Mobile Recovery Centers to two new counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they are expanding the number of Mobile Recovery Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky. The two new locations, opening Thursday, will be in Leslie County and Martin County. The Leslie County center will be at Leslie County 911...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Knott County Central football coach resigns

Knott County Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned. New athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach back in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Beder was the Patriot head coach from 2005-09, going 12-41 during that time. Amburgey says the program...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

