wymt.com
Preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Football is back, as well as the WYMT Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.
wymt.com
Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard. Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon...
wymt.com
Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Knott Central Patriots
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots have been through an ordeal nobody expected, between floods and the loss of a teammate. Through the adversity, they say it’s time to step up and band together. “I don’t take anything for granted now,” senior wide receiver Dawson Stamper said....
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
Robinson, Buckhorn schools receive damage; students to be temporarily relocated
On Aug. 16, the Perry County Board of Education meeting was held and board members discussed several flood related issues, including the damage done to two of the district’s facilities, Robinson Elementary School and Buckhorn School, both of which suffered extensive flood damage. During the meeting, the board discussed...
wymt.com
Former EKY teacher loses artwork, studio in flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doug Adams who has worked the last eighteen years as a full time, public classroom art teacher at Letcher County Central High School, retired at the end of the last school year at the age of 88.5 years old. He is among the oldest, and is possibly the oldest, full time classroom teachers in Kentucky.
wymt.com
Ribbon cutting held for Harlan Independent school renovations
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Independent Schools are celebrating the next phase of their renovation process being complete. On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the school’s newly renovated cafeteria with local and school officials. Superintendent Charles Morton said, “All of the things that we have done have...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky update, which included information on the two women that are still missing from eastern Kentucky. Beshear stated that crews continue to look for two women, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff, from the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
wymt.com
North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After hearing stories of the devastation throughout the Eastern Kentucky mountains, a family from North Carolina joined forces with their community to bring homes-away-from home for victims. Holly Whitson, her family and friends were in Breathitt County to deliver supplies when they saw how many...
wymt.com
Pike County Bowl luncheon held in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl held their annual news conference at the Overlook Events Center in Pikeville. The event hosted coaches of the teams playing in the Pike County Bowl, staff members, and members of the Media. Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton spoke about the impact...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Belfry Pirates
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - From starting 0-5 to winning the 3A state title in 2021, the Pirates want to pick up right where they left off. “After you do it once, you kind of want to keep the tradition going,” said senior lineman Brayden Spears. “It’s kind of a tradition here, the winning tradition, so it always feels good when you put another ring on your finger.”
wymt.com
‘Community helping community’: Floyd County looking at next phase of flood relief
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - As clean-up efforts continue, following the deadly flooding that hit the region, many families are working to get back on their feet. In doing so, resources from all around have been piped into Eastern Kentucky communities. However, those involved with the flood relief efforts say it...
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
wymt.com
FEMA expands Mobile Recovery Centers to two new counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they are expanding the number of Mobile Recovery Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky. The two new locations, opening Thursday, will be in Leslie County and Martin County. The Leslie County center will be at Leslie County 911...
1039thebulldog.com
Knott County Central football coach resigns
Knott County Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned. New athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach back in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Beder was the Patriot head coach from 2005-09, going 12-41 during that time. Amburgey says the program...
q95fm.net
Experts Visiting Eastern Kentucky Disaster Centers to Help Restore Flood Victims Heirlooms
Experts who are visiting disaster centers in the region can help victims restore heirlooms and keepsakes that were damaged in recent flooding. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said experts with the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help restore artwork, quilts, photos, important documents and other items.
