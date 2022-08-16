Crookston residents got the chance to relive an old game show and make a deal for prizes at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center on Tuesday night with the Let’s Make a Deal event! Contestants came out in various costumes to have a chance to come up and choose a prize but then have to make a deal to either trade it for a mystery prize that could be worth more or less than their current prize or pass it up to keep their prize. If you missed the event this year, don’t fret, as the event was so much fun, it has already been requested to return for next year’s Ox Cart Days.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO