CHARLIE STAEHNKE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HAWAIIAN SHIRT CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held a Hawaiian Shirt Contest in the Downtown Square, where people hoping to become contestants wore their best Hawaiian shirts to try to be chosen as a finalist for the contest. When the contest began, First Community Credit Union members went around the crowd looking for...
KROX NEWS DIRECTOR THOMAS LEZON WINS OX CART DAYS LIP SYNC BATTLE
The Crookston Ox Cart Days closed out Thursday with the Lip Sync Battle and Air Guitar Contest in the Crookston Sports Center. The event was sponsored by The Crookston Times. After an afternoon of exciting events, the crowd was buzzing with excitement for the final event of the day and watched seven fun performances of people lip-syncing and performing some of their favorite songs.
FANDAZZI FIRE DAZZLES CROOKSTON OX CART DAYS WITH A CAPTIVATING PERFORMANCE
The Crookston Ox Cart Days moved inside the Crookston Sports Center this evening due to worry of potential weather, but that didn’t stop them from having Fandazzi Fire perform two shows of excitement at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. The four performers danced and performed various stunts and tricks with...
2022 OX CART DAYS MEDALLION CLUE #2 IS RELEASED
CLUE ONE – Wednesday. There’s lots to do in ’22. In Crookston’s annual summer festival including hunting for the medallion that doesn’t show a hint of blue. In fact, it’s black and white and red and yellow too. We’re searching everywhere to find it, how about you?
THE SEARCH FOR THE 2022 OX CART DAYS MEDALLION IS UNDERWAY
CLUE ONE – Wednesday. There’s lots to do in ’22. In Crookston’s annual summer festival including hunting for the medallion that doesn’t show a hint of blue. In fact, it’s black and white and red and yellow too. We’re searching everywhere to find it, how about you?
UMC HOSTS ANNUAL ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND UNITED WAY GOLF BALL DROP
The annual Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social was held at the University of Minnesota Crookston Campus Mall and Gazebo on Wednesday afternoon. UMC staff ran a booth serving bowls of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream with water and lemonade with music performed by the wind ensemble Windblown in the gazebo as people enjoyed their cold treat on a warm summer day. Children were allowed to play around in the mall fields or could also pet some sheep, thanks to Crookston Ambulance running Animals on the Mall.
JENNY PERREAULT AS “MR. LANDON CIDER” IS CROWNED FIRST MR. GQ 2022
The Crookston Eagles Club held its first-ever Mr. GQ Pageant in the Crookston Eagles on Friday night to see which one of seven “gentlemen” earned the right to wear the first-ever Mr. GQ crown. The event was sponsored by Montagues’ Flower Shop, the Crookston Inn, Hair Connexion, Brandner Printing & Office Supplies, Melbye Trophies, B & B Kreations, Kiel Farms, and the Crookston Eagles and Auxiliary.
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT’S PANCAKE BREAKFAST SERVES OVER 800 PEOPLE
The Crookston Fire Department hosted their annual Ox Cart Days Pancake Breakfast this morning at the main fire hall. The event was a massive success as cars stretched nearly to the train tracks and the food line even reached outside of the station, as about 800 people stopped to grab breakfast. So many came to eat breakfast that they ran out of food!
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley
OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A legal battle between the City of Grand Forks and petitioners over the Fufeng project land is underway. The battleground is held in Devils Lake after district judges recused themselves, sending the case to Ramsey County. The petitioners are seeking for the right...
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
Verona “Nonie” Skalsky – Obit
Verona “Nonie” Skalsky, 96, Ada, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Benedictine Care Community in Ada. She was born to Claris and Olive (Loobey) Miller at their farm southeast of Ada. She received her early education at country school and graduated from Ada High School in 1944.
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 18, 2022
The Benedictine Living Community’s resident and tenants’ lines are not working, and they are waiting for a piece of equipment, so they are unsure how long they will be without their phones. If you need to contact a resident or tenant, call the nurse manager or nurse’s station.
OX CART DAYS LET’S MAKE A DEAL A BIG HIT ON TUESDAY NIGHT
Crookston residents got the chance to relive an old game show and make a deal for prizes at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center on Tuesday night with the Let’s Make a Deal event! Contestants came out in various costumes to have a chance to come up and choose a prize but then have to make a deal to either trade it for a mystery prize that could be worth more or less than their current prize or pass it up to keep their prize. If you missed the event this year, don’t fret, as the event was so much fun, it has already been requested to return for next year’s Ox Cart Days.
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
GRAND FORKS AND EAST GRAND FORKS WILL DO CITYWIDE SPRAYS FOR MOSQUITOES ON THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER IDENTIFYING WEST NILE IN THE GRAND FORKS REGION
The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes for Tomorrow night, Thursday, August 18, 2022, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. West Nile virus has been identified in the Grand Forks region. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
