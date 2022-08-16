ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting

By Mike Pickett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mc1uo_0hJlI3pi00

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.

Among those who will be there, a Henderson County native, who cut the ribbon on the old bridge when Herbert Hoover was president.

When the old bridge opened, people came down from both sides of the river, to celebrate its opening, and cut the ribbon on it. More than nine decades later, one of the two people who cut the ribbon that day, will be able to do the same thing for the new Spottsville Bridge.

Spottsville Bridge nears completion in Henderson County, KY

“I’m excited to be here,” says Irma Day, who was one of two children to cut the ribbon when the old bridge opened in 1931. She says she was chosen by her uncle, who was a county magistrate. She cut it again when tolls were removed in the 1940s.

“I was excited about this bridge because it united my family,” she recalls. “The Stanleys were on one side, and the Greens were on the other side.”

She remembers using it to visit family on each side of the Green River, and to get to school.

“I think we paid a nickel to walk the bridge. I think it was about 55 cents or so to pay for your car,” Day says.

She came back to Henderson from her current home in Florida to help cut the ribbon once again, this time for the new bridge.

“How often does that happen? 90 years later, somebody is still living to do that, and how exciting that would be,” says Linda Burke, Day’s daughter.

Contractors are still painting the bridge Kentucky blue and doing other work to get the bridge ready for traffic, but officials say it could be ready as early as the end of this month. Meanwhile, Day says she’s ready to mark a new era like she did before.

Where Are They On That Project: new Spottsville Bridge

“I’ll be there and I’ll be ready to do whatever I need to do,” Day says.

As for the new Spottsville bridge, Kentucky Transportation officials say that there’s no set date yet on when traffic will be allowed on the new bridge.

(This story was originally published on August 16, 2022)

(This story was originally published on August 16, 2022)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

News Break
Politics
wevv.com

705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s when you can walk across the scenic Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’ve always wanted to walk or bike across the Blue Bridge, now’s your chance! The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” is going to be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday, August 20. Officials say the annual Bridge Day event will return as part of the Owensboro HydroFair weekend. The Blue Bridge will […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

3 checked at hospital after school bus crash in Posey County

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school bus driver might have failed to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jailer Amy Brady to retire from Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Amy Brady has announced she will be stepping down from her position as the Henderson County Jailer at the end of the month. Eyewitness News spoke with her earlier Wednesday afternoon. Jailer Brady tells us she will be retiring from her role to spend more time with her family. She has […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

