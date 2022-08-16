Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.

Among those who will be there, a Henderson County native, who cut the ribbon on the old bridge when Herbert Hoover was president.

When the old bridge opened, people came down from both sides of the river, to celebrate its opening, and cut the ribbon on it. More than nine decades later, one of the two people who cut the ribbon that day, will be able to do the same thing for the new Spottsville Bridge.

“I’m excited to be here,” says Irma Day, who was one of two children to cut the ribbon when the old bridge opened in 1931. She says she was chosen by her uncle, who was a county magistrate. She cut it again when tolls were removed in the 1940s.

“I was excited about this bridge because it united my family,” she recalls. “The Stanleys were on one side, and the Greens were on the other side.”

She remembers using it to visit family on each side of the Green River, and to get to school.

“I think we paid a nickel to walk the bridge. I think it was about 55 cents or so to pay for your car,” Day says.

She came back to Henderson from her current home in Florida to help cut the ribbon once again, this time for the new bridge.

“How often does that happen? 90 years later, somebody is still living to do that, and how exciting that would be,” says Linda Burke, Day’s daughter.

Contractors are still painting the bridge Kentucky blue and doing other work to get the bridge ready for traffic, but officials say it could be ready as early as the end of this month. Meanwhile, Day says she’s ready to mark a new era like she did before.

“I’ll be there and I’ll be ready to do whatever I need to do,” Day says.

As for the new Spottsville bridge, Kentucky Transportation officials say that there’s no set date yet on when traffic will be allowed on the new bridge.

(This story was originally published on August 16, 2022)

