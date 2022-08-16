ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka business opens media studio for financial advisors

By Gabriel Johnson
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local business is bringing a new addition to the community.

Advisors Excel held a grand opening for its media studio, on Tuesday. This allows financial advisors to create content for their brand. This content includes commercials, full-length shows or any way companies want to spread their message.

The new facility will include a control room, editing bays and a 270-degree studio space.

“It’s incredible to be on the cutting edge of technology and broadcasting and media marketing,” Director of Television Initiatives Megan Mosack said. “To do that right here in our hometown of Topeka, Kansas. I love the investment and commitment that Advisors Excel has to this community and to the clients that they serve.”

