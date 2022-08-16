August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.

MADISON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO