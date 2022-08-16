Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual inside a residence with at least […]
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, police say
Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions
HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
Investigation underway after man found in Connersville cemetery with gunshot wound
A call for an unconscious male in a cemetery turned into a death investigation in Connersville.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
WIBC.com
11-Year-Old Girl Gagged, Molested at Park; Man Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 51-year-old James Howard in the case. According to jail records, he faces preliminary charges of child molestation and criminal confinement. According...
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested after a report of a woman changing her clothes in the middle of the street
BEDFORD -Two women were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after an off-duty dispatcher reported she witnessed a woman standing in the middle of the road changing her clothes in the 1140 block of M Street. The woman had gotten out of a “beat up” older model black passenger car.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges
August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a cemetery Wednesday morning. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville, around 8 a.m. Police arrived...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest
MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
