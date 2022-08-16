Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead after several shots fired inside Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a reported shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday, according to Hyattsville Police Department. 7News Reporter Brad Bell is at the scene of the mall and said sources told him several shots were fired in...
Wbaltv.com
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club
BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
Wbaltv.com
Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault
EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bomb Squad Disposes Of Multiple Explosive Devices On Same Day In Harford County
Some Maryland residents avoided potential disaster after multiple explosive devices were uncovered by a Harford County homeowner doing yard work. Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, a resident in the 3700 block of Any Road was mowing his lawn when he uncovered three suspicious items believed to be improvised explosive devices, authorities said.
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
Potentially Explosive Device Dug Up In Harford County Yard Deemed 'Inert,' Sheriff Says
Alarms were sounded in the heads of some officials in Maryland when a suspicious device believed to be explosive in nature was uncovered after it was buried in a Harford County yard. The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on Wednesday, Aug. 17 advising that deputies responded to a...
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Three accused rapists wanted in crimes against children, MARYLAND'S MOST WANTED
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sexual abuse of children is reaching families in the Baltimore region. Federal investigators have joined the search for three men accused in separate and unrelated rape cases. Jose Humberto Lemus Lemus. The most recent case involves a 9-year-old child in Anne Arundel County, officials said.
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Teen Charged With Assault Amid Investigation Into Shots Fired At Bel Air Pool: Sheriff
Some Maryland residents enjoying the recent spell of cooler weather in the region got a scare on Monday night when gunshots seemingly rang out at the Fountain Green Swim Club in Harford County. Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to the Bel Air pool at approximately 9:15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County encourages residents to dispose of rechargeable batteries properly
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents that rechargeable batteries should not be placed in household trash or single stream recycling. Disposing of these items in the trash or recycling can lead to fires in collection trucks and Baltimore County facilities, damaging equipment and endangering workers. Batteries that fall...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Perry Hall on Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m. on August 16, officers responded to the 5100-block of Honeybrook Way (21128) in response to an assault. When officers arrived, they found an individual suffering from a stab wound. Police...
Implosion Scheduled For C.P. Crane Power Station In Baltimore Dubbed 'Prominent Landmark'
A landmark in Baltimore County will soon be no more as officials announce its scheduled implosion. The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been scheduled to be imploded around 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police. The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Gas line struck in Catonsville, Walmart evacuated
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A vehicle struck a gas line in Catonsville causing the Walmart store in the area to be evacuated, according to a BGE spokesperson. BGE says the Walmart store on 6205 Baltimore National Pike was evacuated before gas and fire crews arrived at the scene. A natural...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead. Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island. They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria...
BPD release body camera video of death investigation incident
BPD released the body camera video in the case of a death investigation. BPD calls the death a 'questionable death.'
Comments / 0