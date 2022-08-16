ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial for the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a fatal gas explosion in Rockbridge County continued Tuesday. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the explosion at the South River Market in May 2019. He is the person who delivered gas to the South River Market the day of the explosion.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO