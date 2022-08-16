Read full article on original website
Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The trial continues for a man prosecutors say is responsible for a deadly gas station explosion. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. After the jury was decided, arguments were given, and on day three, the trial continued. Now, day 4 is officially wrapped up.
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
Trial continues for man charged in deadly 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Wednesday was day three of the 2019 deadly Rockbridge County gas explosion trial. The third day of the trial was led by eyewitness accounts. “I just didn’t know what to do,” said one witness who testified Wednesday. Four people died in May 2019...
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
Man arrested in connection with May bomb threat, robbery at Botetourt Co. Kroger
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly three months after a bomb threat and a robbery led to the evacuation of a Botetourt County Kroger, authorities announced that a man has been charged in connection with the incident. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in...
Search to continue after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday. Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42,...
Amherst Co. deputies need help to ID man connected with vehicle theft
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a person who is connected with stealing a vehicle. Deputies say it happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at a Walmart in Madison Heights. That’s when the person in the pictures below took a 2017 silver Jeep Compass that has a cracked windshield with Virginia tags URL-6619, according to authorities.
Wanted man in custody after pursuit leads to extra security at Campbell Co. schools
UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: A man wanted in multiple central Virginia localities has been arrested following a Brookneal pursuit that led to extra security measures at two Campbell County schools. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Travis Ramsey into custody without incident on Thursday, Aug. 18, thanks to the assistance of the Amherst […]
Trial underway for man accused in fatal Rockbridge County explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial for the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a fatal gas explosion in Rockbridge County continued Tuesday. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the explosion at the South River Market in May 2019. He is the person who delivered gas to the South River Market the day of the explosion.
Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft
~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
