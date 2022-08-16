ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockbridge County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Rockbridge County, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amherst Co. deputies need help to ID man connected with vehicle theft

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a person who is connected with stealing a vehicle. Deputies say it happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at a Walmart in Madison Heights. That’s when the person in the pictures below took a 2017 silver Jeep Compass that has a cracked windshield with Virginia tags URL-6619, according to authorities.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Moon
WDBJ7.com

Trial underway for man accused in fatal Rockbridge County explosion

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial for the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a fatal gas explosion in Rockbridge County continued Tuesday. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the explosion at the South River Market in May 2019. He is the person who delivered gas to the South River Market the day of the explosion.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Gas Tank#South River#Virginia State#Commonwealth
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
altavistajournal.com

Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft

~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages

— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
VINTON, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy