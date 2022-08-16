ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

numberfire.com

Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols receives Wednesday off

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was named Wednesday's starting designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Pujols has recorded a 9.6% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup

Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night

New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is being replaced in left field by Wil Myers versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 492 plate appearances this season, Profar has a .246 batting average with a .742 OPS, 12 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' J.D. Davis batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

