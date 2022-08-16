ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Malone out to early lead at US Gymnastics Championships

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Brody Malone sprinted to the lead at the U.S. Championships on Thursday, posting an all-around score of 88.942 in the last major tuneup before this fall’s world championships. Malone posted the highest score on the high bar — an event he won a bronze medal on at the 2021 world championships — and looked at ease in his role as the new standard-bearer for the men’s program following three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak’s retirement following the 2020 Olympics. Asher Hong, an 18-year-old competing at nationals as a senior for the first time, is in second after posting an 85.480 followed by Donnell Whittenburg at 84.774. The 28-year-old Whittenburg, a two-time world championship medalist, had contemplated retirement last summer but instead is sticking around hoping to earn a spot on the world championship team. Yul Moldauer, the 2017 national champion and a member of the 2020 Olympic team, is in fourth. The finals wrap up Saturday.
NBC Sports

Nairo Quintana withdraws from Vuelta a España to prepare his defense

MADRID — Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana withdrew from the Vuelta a España to defend himself against his disqualification from the Tour de France for misuse of an opioid banned during races. The announcement came a day before the three-week Grand Tour race was scheduled to start. Quintana was...
theScore

Czechia stuns USA at world juniors to advance to semis

Czechia pulled off an improbable upset Wednesday night at the World Junior Championship, defeating the reigning gold medalist United States in the quarterfinal by a score of 4-2. The Czechs will now square off against Canada in the semis. Sweden and Finland will go head-to-head in the other semifinal. The...
BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Britain's Jake Wightman sails into 800m semis

Britain's 1500m world champion Jake Wightman qualified fastest for the European 800m semi-finals with a commanding run in Munich. Wightman clocked a season's best one minute 45.94 seconds as seven athletes progressed from his swift heat. Fellow Briton Keely Hodgkinson, one of the favourites for the women's 800m title, also...
