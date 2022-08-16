ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
First Coast News

Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
First Coast News

DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It's something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
First Coast News

Equality Florida slams Duval Schools for removing 'Safe Space' rainbow stickers amid 'rebrand'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally reported by the Florida Times-Union. The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. Some Duval Schools teachers say they spent their planning week peeling rainbow Safe Space stickers and posters that indicate LGBTQ allyship off their classroom windows, walls and doors ahead of students' arrival Monday morning for their first day.
beckersasc.com

Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
News4Jax.com

17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
First Coast News

Nassau County teen in running for 'Best Mullet in America'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!. It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
First Coast News

Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
First Coast News

City of Fernandina Beach bans smoking from public beaches and parks

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An ordinance that will ban smoking at Fernandina Beach public beaches and parks passed at Tuesday's council meeting. Code enforcement, beach rangers and law enforcement will enforce the ordinance, commissioners said. There will also be signs erected to let people know about the ban. Commissioners said there will be a $75 automatic fine if someone is cited for smoking, but officers are also allowed to issue warnings instead if they see fit.
First Coast News

First Coast News

