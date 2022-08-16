Read full article on original website
Threat assessment teams at Duval Schools are receiving closer look
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One week into the start of the school year, and safety at Duval County Schools is under the microscope. The district, and every school district in the state, is required to have a threat assessment team to determine the significance of threats made by students against other students or the school as a whole.
Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there. It’s a...
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
Drainage issues frustrate Jacksonville homeowners as rainwater floods their neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People living in a Jacksonville neighborhood off Old St. Augustine Road say when it rains, it pours. And when it pours, their frustrations rise just as quickly as the water. "We are in the middle of hurricane season right now and if they don't fix this...
UNF poll says a runoff is likely between TK Waters, Lakesha Burton for Jacksonville sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A poll shows TK Waters narrowly ahead of Lakesha Burton in the race for Jacksonville's next top cop, meaning there are good chances the race could end in a runoff, according to The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida. The PORL...
Clay County schools prepare for countywide growth with approved tentative budget
District's tentative budget prepares for countywide growth.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County School District board set a tentative budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year during an August 2 meeting that prepares for increased growth throughout the county.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office covering costs for cadet academy; 10 open positions
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is launching a detention deputy academy sponsorship, where successful applicants will have tuition and expenses paid to attend the full-time Corrections Academy.
Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You...
DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
Equality Florida slams Duval Schools for removing 'Safe Space' rainbow stickers amid 'rebrand'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally reported by the Florida Times-Union. The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. Some Duval Schools teachers say they spent their planning week peeling rainbow Safe Space stickers and posters that indicate LGBTQ allyship off their classroom windows, walls and doors ahead of students' arrival Monday morning for their first day.
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
Nassau County teen in running for 'Best Mullet in America'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!. It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
'They feel like they are under siege:' LGBT advocates speak out against removal of 'safe space' stickers in Duval schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the school year began, a number of teachers in Duval County spent some of their preparation time taking down stickers identifying their classroom as a safe space for students in the LGBT community. The Duval County Public School District says the removal of the stickers...
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
‘It freaked me out’: Mom claims autistic son was dropped off at wrong Jacksonville school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A school bus shortage led to many students showing up late again Tuesday. It wasn’t the timing that concerned one local mother, but rather the location. Dawn Wright said her autistic son, Damien, was dropped off at the wrong school Monday and she didn’t find...
City of Fernandina Beach bans smoking from public beaches and parks
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An ordinance that will ban smoking at Fernandina Beach public beaches and parks passed at Tuesday's council meeting. Code enforcement, beach rangers and law enforcement will enforce the ordinance, commissioners said. There will also be signs erected to let people know about the ban. Commissioners said there will be a $75 automatic fine if someone is cited for smoking, but officers are also allowed to issue warnings instead if they see fit.
