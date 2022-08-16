ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kkoh.com

Bodies of Missing Yuba City Couple Found in Northern California

The couple from Yuba City who went missing after attending Hot August Nights have been found dead in Penn Valley, after someone called in a tip about finding a crashed car. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the missing couple was found near Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. 36-year-old Juan Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead outside of the car. The investigation continues.
YUBA CITY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka gets behind county homeless shelter project

Yreka will support the development of a county homeless shelter, as the the region continues to focus on addressing what may be one of the most consequential societal issues facing California. Siskiyou County Behavioral Health is taking the lead on applying for a state grant to help fund a “low-barrier,”...
YREKA, CA
Paradise Post

Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years

A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Business
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
Siskiyou County, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
daytrippen.com

Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations

Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
RIPON, CA
KCRA.com

'A real success story': Cal Fire says fuel reduction work limited Placer County fire's spread

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is crediting its fuel reduction plan with preventing the Oak Fire in Placer County from spreading farther than it did. Fuel reduction is a preventative effort that includes removing trees and brush, and mowing vegetation, to make areas less flammable in the case of a fire. Crews do this kind of forest management every so often, and KCRA 3 got a closer look at the real impact it can have during an active situation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fires Were Started#Electric Utilities#Electric Utility#Electricity#Lawsuits#Pacificorp#The U S Forest Service#The Mckinney Fire
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr.  "We know that this...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead

TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

51-foot yacht stolen from marina near Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 51-foot yacht was stolen from the Sacramento River Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police told FOX40 that officers received a report around 9:30 a.m. of a boat stolen from the River View Marina on Garden Highway.  According to police, the boat was later found unoccupied near the marina […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy