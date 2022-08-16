Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Wildfire updates: Six Rivers Complex grows; new fire starts in Siskiyou County
Firefighters worked to suppress several blazes throughout the North State on Wednesday, including one new fire. Weather continues to be dry and hot, with heat advisories and red flag warnings in place throughout much of the North State. Daily high temperatures in Shasta and Tehama counties are expected to reach...
kkoh.com
Bodies of Missing Yuba City Couple Found in Northern California
The couple from Yuba City who went missing after attending Hot August Nights have been found dead in Penn Valley, after someone called in a tip about finding a crashed car. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the missing couple was found near Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. 36-year-old Juan Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead outside of the car. The investigation continues.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka gets behind county homeless shelter project
Yreka will support the development of a county homeless shelter, as the the region continues to focus on addressing what may be one of the most consequential societal issues facing California. Siskiyou County Behavioral Health is taking the lead on applying for a state grant to help fund a “low-barrier,”...
Paradise Post
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
daytrippen.com
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
KCRA.com
'A real success story': Cal Fire says fuel reduction work limited Placer County fire's spread
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is crediting its fuel reduction plan with preventing the Oak Fire in Placer County from spreading farther than it did. Fuel reduction is a preventative effort that includes removing trees and brush, and mowing vegetation, to make areas less flammable in the case of a fire. Crews do this kind of forest management every so often, and KCRA 3 got a closer look at the real impact it can have during an active situation.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Mayor and City Council Finally Hold Public Meeting – 866 Days After Lockdown Order
Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the City Council finally returned to in-person meetings, after two-years of “virtual” council meetings. But there was nothing normal about this meeting. Everyone was required to wear a mask, and the council still required social distancing in the audience seating. And what was on...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr. "We know that this...
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wildfire in Placer County prompts evacuation order. Multiple structures under threat
Update: Cal Fire said in a Monday morning update that the fire was holding at 22 acres after growing about 2 acres overnight. Personnel have 20% containment on the blaze. Cal Fire crews are working to put out a vegetation fire in Placer County that prompted evacuations Monday. The Oak...
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
51-foot yacht stolen from marina near Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 51-foot yacht was stolen from the Sacramento River Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police told FOX40 that officers received a report around 9:30 a.m. of a boat stolen from the River View Marina on Garden Highway. According to police, the boat was later found unoccupied near the marina […]
Wildfire erupts in dry hills of Solano County
A wildfire tore through parched grass west of Vacaville in Solano County on Monday afternoon.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
