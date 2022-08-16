Ever wish you could have your own private screening of a favorite movie? We didn’t make that wish, but it came true for my wife and me anyway this week as we returned to the movie theaters after nearly three years. We shared a 60-person theater with two other ladies. My wife was so happy to be free of the distractions and air-borne particles from 56 other possible COVID carriers.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO