Bridgeport, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks

TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns

HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Study would focus on Bridgeport coal plant’s future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City officials were joined Tuesday by representatives from PSEG, Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to formally announce $300,000 in federal funds awarded to the local regional planning organization for a reuse and planning study of the shuttered coal plant in the South End.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall

WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Calendar Close-up: StoryFest hosts a bevy of authors in Westport

It started as a big idea, with a small name. “Saugatuck StoryFest” - a celebration of writing that “combines a town-wide multidisciplinary literary festival with a craft-focused, workshop-based writers conference” - debuted in 2018 as a partnership between the Westport Library and Westport Public Schools. The three-day...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two displaced after New Milford house fire, official says

NEW MILFORD — Two people have been displaced after a fire erupted Tuesday night at their Bostwick Place home, officials said. The New Milford Fire Marshal’s office said no injuries were reported and the two occupants are staying with family in the area. The fire at the 1,400-square-foot...
NEW MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

In the Suburbs: Returning to the movies, post COVID

Ever wish you could have your own private screening of a favorite movie? We didn’t make that wish, but it came true for my wife and me anyway this week as we returned to the movie theaters after nearly three years. We shared a 60-person theater with two other ladies. My wife was so happy to be free of the distractions and air-borne particles from 56 other possible COVID carriers.
FAIRFIELD, CT

