Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport primary likely headed to court after officials declare winner with ballots missing
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown plans to ask a judge to throw out the results of the 127th House District Democratic primary after city election officials lost track of several ballots during a chaotic recount that showed state Rep. Jack Hennessy ahead by a single vote. In a...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks
TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns
HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
trumbulltimes.com
Study would focus on Bridgeport coal plant’s future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City officials were joined Tuesday by representatives from PSEG, Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to formally announce $300,000 in federal funds awarded to the local regional planning organization for a reuse and planning study of the shuttered coal plant in the South End.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
‘Turning my pain into something positive.’ National Fentanyl Awareness Day walk in New Haven Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s the jokester in Marshall Drayton that Nydia Padilla misses the most. And his passion for music, his calling to be a musician. “He had notebooks full of lyrics, he was connecting with other rap music artists, he...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
trumbulltimes.com
Photos: Norwalk opens new softball field at Brien McMahon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to mark the opening of Brien McMahon High School’s new turf softball field in Norwalk.
trumbulltimes.com
Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall
WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
RELATED PEOPLE
trumbulltimes.com
Calendar Close-up: StoryFest hosts a bevy of authors in Westport
It started as a big idea, with a small name. “Saugatuck StoryFest” - a celebration of writing that “combines a town-wide multidisciplinary literary festival with a craft-focused, workshop-based writers conference” - debuted in 2018 as a partnership between the Westport Library and Westport Public Schools. The three-day...
trumbulltimes.com
One-vehicle crash closes stretch of Route 2 in East Hartford, DOT says
EAST HARTFORD — The eastbound lanes of Route 2 are closed in East Hartford due to a one-vehicle crash. The state Department of Transportation reported the crash around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The highway is shut down between exit 5 for Willow Street and exit 5A. It is unknown if...
trumbulltimes.com
Two displaced after New Milford house fire, official says
NEW MILFORD — Two people have been displaced after a fire erupted Tuesday night at their Bostwick Place home, officials said. The New Milford Fire Marshal’s office said no injuries were reported and the two occupants are staying with family in the area. The fire at the 1,400-square-foot...
trumbulltimes.com
In the Suburbs: Returning to the movies, post COVID
Ever wish you could have your own private screening of a favorite movie? We didn’t make that wish, but it came true for my wife and me anyway this week as we returned to the movie theaters after nearly three years. We shared a 60-person theater with two other ladies. My wife was so happy to be free of the distractions and air-borne particles from 56 other possible COVID carriers.
Comments / 0