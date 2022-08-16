ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
InsideHook

Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location

In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
New Jersey Stage

Weequahic Park House Music Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
Secret NYC

17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show

Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Thrillist

What to See, Eat, and Do in NYC’s Meatpacking District

One of New York City’s most compact neighborhoods packs a large reputation. Resting within the confines of Greenwich Village and pushing up against Chelsea, the Meatpacking District is a modest wedge of land where the past and the future collide. Named for its slaughterhouse origins, Meatpacking still has its share of butcher shops and meat wholesalers—but its present-day status has more to do with its exclusive dining and nightlife options, many of which have become celebrity favorites.
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Secrets of the Empire State Building

It was once the tallest building in the world. Today, its presence on New York City's skyline remains unmatched. The nearly century-old Empire State Building is an intricate ecosystem, having undergone a complete modernization both inside and out. via Cheddar. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner...
Secret NYC

Ice-T Will Open A Weed Dispensary 30 Minutes From NYC This Fall

Cannabis has been in the headlines more than once recently, starting with a report regarding the possibility of NY officials allowing cannabis-infused food in restaurants. Now celebrities are stepping into the world of cannabis according to news that rapper and actor Ice-T will soon open a recreational weed dispensary in New Jersey. Made possible by recently obtaining a cannabis license by the state of New Jersey, Ice-T and his business partner Charis Burrett, founder of the famous cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will open their 5,000-square-foot dispensary in Jersey City this fall. Charis Burrett stated, “Our mindset is to bring global medicine to local areas at an affordable price for everybody. We believe that cannabis should be available to everybody that needs it…And we love being able to educate people and communities, have healthy debates and like I said, bring global medicine to local communities at affordable prices.” The new dispensary will hire staff from the local community and will also partner with charitable organizations such as the Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC

The Hollywood Theatre, residing on the East Village‘s Avenue A between 6th and 7th Streets, first opened on March 11, 1926. The theater had several different owners during its years of operation. First, it was owned by the Mayer & Schneider Circuit, then RKO, and finally Loew’s before it was eventually closed in 1959.
Secret NYC

This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences

Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more. 
Thrillist

Learn Beyoncé Choreography on This One-Time-Only NYC Sunset Cruise

If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you. Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.
Thrillist

Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC

In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
Time Out New York

10 things New Yorkers overhear while on line for a bagel

It’s not a perfect Sunday morning in New York City until you stroll over to the deli or even a famous local joint to pick up the breakfast of champions—coffee and the expertly curated bagel order of your preference. Whether it’s a toasted everything or a BEC on a roll that fuels the rest of your day, sometimes what you notice on line at a New York bagel store is as worthwhile as the.
mixmag.net

NYC to open "House Of Cannabis" weed museum

A museum about all things marijuana is set to open in New York, according to new reports. The Real Deal reports that former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey has just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in Soho. He allegedly wants to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a weed museum.
