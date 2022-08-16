ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Latte & Frappe Mix Makes It Easy To Whip Up Frozen Coffee at Home

Cold coffee is the summertime treat we can’t live without. It’s refreshing and packed with caffeine — what’s not to love? But going out in the heat and spending money on your favorite iced or frozen latte can get a little exhausting, so Aldi has a solution. The grocery store chain already sells a popular pre-made iced coffee drink, and now they are also selling a Latte & Frappe Mix!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Cereals#Cereal#The Monster#Food Drink#General Mills#Kaws
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date

The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
VIDEO GAMES
Jenn Leach

Watermelon steak recipe goes viral

Creator Tineke made a watermelon steak and the Tik Tok video is going viral!. This isn't the first time the world has seen a watermelon steak. The vegan watermelon steak trend has been covered online before, garnering attention because:
Apartment Therapy

GLIDDEN’s 2023 Color of the Year Is So Versatile

Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. GLIDDEN became the latest paint brand to announce a 2023...
ComicBook

Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet

Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

STEAK SAUCE SLOPPY JOES

Steak sauce sloppy joes are so simple to prepare, and my family loves them. Sloppy joes are so easy, and I love that you can serve sloppy joe meat in several different ways. I like to make several meals out of it. I’ll make sandwiches for one meal and then serve the leftovers over a baked potato. Seriously…try it. So good! These steak sauce sloppy joes are very flavorful!
RECIPES
CNN

Cometeer’s frozen coffee capsules are the key to easy, tasty java

From picking the right beans to having the right equipment, making that perfect cup of coffee at home can be challenging at times. Enter Cometeer, a coffee subscription that has simplified the entire coffee making spectacle down to just one simple step: letting it melt. So, is Cometeer the answer to all your at home coffee needs? I traded out my French press and tripled my weekly caffeine intake to find out.
FOOD & DRINKS

